Why Kate Cassidy is removing one of her Liam Payne tribute tattoos

Kate Cassidy has revealed she is temporarily removing one of her tribute tattoos dedicated to her late boyfriend, Liam Payne. The influencer shared a glimpse of her laser tattoo removal process at a Miami clinic with her Instagram followers, showing the ink being zapped off her hand.
The design being removed is a "444" angel number, which Kate originally had inked on her hand following Liam’s tragic death in October 2024. The sequence held deep personal significance for the couple, symbolising protection, commitment and unconditional love. Liam had even referenced the meaningful number in a personal note written before his untimely passing in Buenos Aires at the age of 31.
Before fans could speculate about the sudden change, Kate quickly clarified the reasoning behind her decision. Posting a short video of the procedure, she explained that the removal was purely a matter of aesthetic quality rather than a change of heart.
"Decided to get some tattoos removed that were done poorly, will be getting redone eventually," Kate captioned the video, reassuring followers that the tribute would return.
The "444" design is far from Kate’s only physical tribute to the former One Direction star. Over the past two years, she has collected several subtle pieces in his honour, including delicate angel wings across her fingers, his initials "LP" on her wrist, a wilted rose on her thumb and the number four on her left ring finger.
Kate has been open with her social media followers about navigating the overwhelming grief of losing her partner of two years. Marking eight months since his death, she reflected on her ongoing heartache in a moving post: "I lost my best friend and someone I thought I had so much more time and life left to share with. Now facing the reality that I live in a constant state of missing you is something I still can’t fully wrap my head around".
While the "444" ink is temporarily fading away, Kate’s dedication to keeping Liam’s memory alive remains as strong as ever.