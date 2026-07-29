Why Kate Cassidy is removing one of her Liam Payne tribute tattoos

Before fans could speculate about the sudden change, Kate quickly clarified the reasoning behind her decision. Posting a short video of the procedure, she explained that the removal was purely a matter of aesthetic quality rather than a change of heart.

"Decided to get some tattoos removed that were done poorly, will be getting redone eventually," Kate captioned the video, reassuring followers that the tribute would return.

The "444" design is far from Kate’s only physical tribute to the former One Direction star. Over the past two years, she has collected several subtle pieces in his honour, including delicate angel wings across her fingers, his initials "LP" on her wrist, a wilted rose on her thumb and the number four on her left ring finger.