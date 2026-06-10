MGK says he turned 'yellow' and fell severely sick during his blackout tattoo

Colson Baker, renowned as Machine Gun Kelly, in a recent interview revealed how he got a health scare while getting his blackout tattoo back in 2024. He debuted a massive blackout or dark mode tattoo that covered the majority of his upper body which looks pretty but style had a price to pay. He suffered a serious health crisis following the tattoo.

Here's how Machine Gun Kelly’s blackout tattoo journey took a dangerous turn

MGK has always been a true fan of body art and over the years he covered his body with several tattoos, each representing a journey in his life. So when he decided to go for a blackout tattoo, it caught many fans by surprise because this would cover large sections of the artwork he had built over the years on his body.

And the decision came at a cost. Although his tattoo artist warned him that the blackout process would take around two years to complete, he pushed for a much faster timeline, wanting it done within just two months. Taking on this “near impossible” mission, it soon resulted in a havoc.

His body began to react severely, and he started turning yellow. In an interview, he explained, “After the first week, we hit my lymph nodes around my armpits and shoulders, and I got really sick. My skin was turning yellow. I wasn't able to sleep. I stopped being able to move certain parts of my upper body”.