On Whitney Houston's birthday, let's revisit Robert De Niro's infatuation with the late singer

Very few musical icons have intrigued generations of listeners like Whitney Houston has. The late R&B and soul legend who would have turned 62 today led a vibrant life which certainly had its share of highs and low. However, there are many facets of her life which remain hidden away from public or even forgotten. One such episode is Whitney Houston's connection with Robert De Niro.

Did Whitney Houston and Robert De Niro have an affair?

According to Protecting Whitney, a memoir by Houston’s former bodyguard David Roberts, Robert De Niro was 'smitten' with Whitney and was quite relentless in his pursuit of her.

"Mr. De Niro was smitten with Ms. Houston," Roberts recalled. "He kept sending her flowers. I don’t mean a bunch of flowers . . . it was a room full of flowers. And that was for a few months."

According to his book, Robert De Niro was "not an individual used to taking no for an answer." However, Whitney Houston was dating comedian and actor Eddie Murphy at that time, so De Niro's affection was quite one-sided.