Actor Jennifer Lawrence recalls losing Sharon Tate’s role for not being ‘pretty enough’

Silver Linings Playbook actor Jennifer Lawrence reflects on her missed opportunities to work with Quentin Tarantino
You take the names of The Hunger Games franchise, X Men, A Beautiful Planet and the face of Jennifer Lawrence flashes in front of your eyes. The stunning actor has mesmerized the audience in some fantastic roles throughout her career, which is slowly marching towards the completion of two decades. However, in a recent podcast, the actor shared how trolls who claimed that she wasn’t ‘pretty enough’ probably decided her fate for the role of yesteryear actress Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s masterpiece Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Here’s a quick look at what unfolded.

What transpired between Jennifer Lawrence and trolls due to which she lost on stepping into the shoes of Sharon Tate?

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was a critically acclaimed movie starring legends Brad Pitt and Leonardo di Caprio in the roles of fictional actor Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, respectively. This 2019 dark comedy also required an actress to fill in the shoes of late actor Sharon Tate and Jennifer Lawrence might have been considered for the same.

However, according to her, trolls probably thought she wasn’t ‘pretty enough’ and the role finally landed to Margot Robbie, who is best known for her portrayal of Barbie. Of course this is something hard to believe to which she continued to mention that she was sure this had transpired, or Tarantino did not probably have her in his mind for the role, or she had been thinking of the incident thus for such a long time, that now it had become her truth.

Interestingly, his wasn’t the first Tarantino movie she could have starred in. In 2015, Lawrence was offered a role in The Hateful Eight, which she herself turned down. Though the role was aptly portrayed by Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lawrence, still deep down, regrets her actions when she thinks about it today.

Tarantino on the other hand had mentioned considering Lawrence in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but for the role which was ultimately essayed by Dakota Fanning. He stated that Lawrence had come over to his house and read the script but somehow things didn’t work out. Despite missed opportunities, both the actor and director have immense respect towards each other and hopefully the audience would be able to see the two pair up in future.

