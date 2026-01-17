Actor Jennifer Lawrence recalls losing Sharon Tate’s role for not being ‘pretty enough’

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was a critically acclaimed movie starring legends Brad Pitt and Leonardo di Caprio in the roles of fictional actor Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, respectively. This 2019 dark comedy also required an actress to fill in the shoes of late actor Sharon Tate and Jennifer Lawrence might have been considered for the same.

However, according to her, trolls probably thought she wasn’t ‘pretty enough’ and the role finally landed to Margot Robbie, who is best known for her portrayal of Barbie. Of course this is something hard to believe to which she continued to mention that she was sure this had transpired, or Tarantino did not probably have her in his mind for the role, or she had been thinking of the incident thus for such a long time, that now it had become her truth.

Interestingly, his wasn’t the first Tarantino movie she could have starred in. In 2015, Lawrence was offered a role in The Hateful Eight, which she herself turned down. Though the role was aptly portrayed by Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lawrence, still deep down, regrets her actions when she thinks about it today.