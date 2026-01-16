“People told me I was stupid”: Priyanka Chopra’s manager shares the story behind the actress' Hollywood launch

Every artist faces doubts and criticism from either the audience or the industry before a big breakthrough. Priyanka Chopra, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, was no exception. When her manager Anjula Acharia planned to launch her in the West, people called the idea of bringing “brown Bollywood star in America” literally crazy!

Priyanka today has made quite the name for herself in the Hollywood industry and fans across the world adore her. But with the fame came struggles and backlashes that stayed as BTS from the people around her.

In a recent podcast, Priyanka’s manager Anjula opened up and candidly spoke about how bad of an idea people thought it was to launch the actress in the American film industry.

Anjula was heavily criticised and talking about the same she recalled, “People told me I was stupid when I brought Priyanka. Everyone was like, ‘you can't break a brown Bollywood star in America’.”

She admitted that the criticism briefly played with her confidence. “And I was having one of my insecure moments… people are saying that I'm crazy,” she added.