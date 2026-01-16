“People told me I was stupid”: Priyanka Chopra’s manager shares the story behind the actress' Hollywood launch

Every artist faces doubts and criticism from either the audience or the industry before a big breakthrough. Priyanka Chopra, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, was no exception. When her manager Anjula Acharia planned to launch her in the West, people called the idea of bringing “brown Bollywood star in America” literally crazy!
Priyanka today has made quite the name for herself in the Hollywood industry and fans across the world adore her. But with the fame came struggles and backlashes that stayed as BTS from the people around her.
In a recent podcast, Priyanka’s manager Anjula opened up and candidly spoke about how bad of an idea people thought it was to launch the actress in the American film industry.
Anjula was heavily criticised and talking about the same she recalled, “People told me I was stupid when I brought Priyanka. Everyone was like, ‘you can't break a brown Bollywood star in America’.”
She admitted that the criticism briefly played with her confidence. “And I was having one of my insecure moments… people are saying that I'm crazy,” she added.
Feeling the pressure, she turned to Jimmy Iovine, cofounder of Interscope Records, for guidance, and it worked. She added, “I went to Jimmy because we had signed her together through a label deal… I was having one of my insecure moments. There weren't very many, and I was like, ‘Jimmy, people are saying that I'm crazy’, and he goes, do you know everyone thought I was crazy when I wanted to launch a white rapper whose name was Eminem.”
That became the turning point and we all know how the decision turned out to be now. Priyanka today literally has become the household name in America for her brilliance. She worked in Hollywood movies like Baywatch, Matrix: Revolutions, Citadel, Love Again and Isn't It Romantic.
She made quite the buzz with the American network drama Quantico, which gained popularity in no time. So, her story is proof that in life anything is possible, just hang on and give your best!
