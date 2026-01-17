Hudson Williams reveals the secret behind his Heated Rivalry physique

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams is opening up about the fitness regime he must follow to portray Shane Hollander, admitting that now aims to "bulk up" in the second season and "upkeep" his character.

I want to get bigger, juicier, thicker: Hudson Williams on getting a ‘bigger butt’

Recently, the 24-year-old Canadian actor has made known his gym routine to a men’s magazine, stating that when at home, he gets to the gym at least five times a week to do a full-body workout, and if he is on the road, he tries to do at least three to stay on track. The workout routine consists of 45 to 60 minutes of intense circuit with three sets and 10 reps of each exercise.

The ‘Underwear Model’ ambition

As showrunner Jacob Tierney once noted that hockey-playing characters have to look wiry and strong or as if “they just eat pasta all day,” Hudson chose a different course after observing his fellow actors, “I saw my co-stars looked like underwear models and I thought, ‘Okay, I need to get to work’,” he joked.