Hudson Williams reveals the secret behind his Heated Rivalry physique

Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams is opening up about the fitness regime he must follow to portray Shane Hollander, admitting that now aims to "bulk up" in the second season and "upkeep" his character.
Recently, the 24-year-old Canadian actor has made known his gym routine to a men’s magazine, stating that when at home, he gets to the gym at least five times a week to do a full-body workout, and if he is on the road, he tries to do at least three to stay on track. The workout routine consists of 45 to 60 minutes of intense circuit with three sets and 10 reps of each exercise.
The ‘Underwear Model’ ambition
As showrunner Jacob Tierney once noted that hockey-playing characters have to look wiry and strong or as if “they just eat pasta all day,” Hudson chose a different course after observing his fellow actors, “I saw my co-stars looked like underwear models and I thought, ‘Okay, I need to get to work’,” he joked.
Hudson is especially interested in his glutes. Noting the need to keep up his physique for his role in the erotic series Crave on HBO Max, he focuses on the Bulgarian split squat. The exercise is renowned for targeting the lower body. His routine also incorporates:
Upper body: Lying dumbbell curls, chest flys, seated single-arm cable rows, and overhead tricep extensions.
Shoulders: Cable lateral raises to create "big ass shoulders."
Core: Dragon flags were done on the floor for balance and strength.
Recovery
Hudson confessed to working on a goal of adding 10 pounds of muscle before the start of filming this summer and said his inspiration for this comes from his co-star, Connor Storrie. Hudson jokingly said that Storrie, aka Ilya Rozanov, consumes so much protein he could ‘ascend’ to the status of Mr. Olympia. Heated Rivalry is on the verge of making its comeback, but Hudson is very forthcoming about the physical aspect of the role. “I want to get bigger, juicier, thicker,” he told the magazine, and it looks like the off-season is full of hard work for one hockey star in particular.