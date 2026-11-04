Kanika Kapoor and husband Gautam Hathiramani separate after 4 years of marriage

Singer Kanika Kapoor is separating from her husband, Gautam Hathiramani, four years into their marriage. She told her followers on an Instagram story that she made the decision after much deliberation. The couple has also asked their friends and families to respect their privacy.
Announcing the decision, Kanika wrote, "Dear friends and family, after much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways. I am grateful for the time we shared and wish him well for the future. I sincerely ask for kindness and respect for our privacy as we move forward."
The union of Kanika and Gautam took place on May 20, 2022, in a very private yet luxurious wedding ceremony held in London. The couple had been in touch with each other for almost 15 years, and they were friends even before they started dating each other. Kanika had revealed in an interview earlier that she had proposed marriage to him twice: in 2014 and in 2020.
It is the second time that Kanika tied the nuptial knot. Earlier, she had been married to the businessman Raj Chandok back in 1998 when she was only 18 years old. Following her marriage, she went to live in London for many years along with their three kids. She has two daughters named Aayana and Samara, as well as a son named Yuvraaj with her ex-husband.
In 2014, Kanika Kapoor made a name for herself with the hit song Baby Doll from the movie Ragini MMS 2, starring Sunny Leone. It was composed by Meet Bros and became a huge hit.
She also released yet another hit song, Lovely from the movie Happy New Year, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. She went on to work with composers Meet Bros and Dr Zeus in making more hit songs such as Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan from Roy, Desi Look from Ek Paheli Leela, Nachan Farrate from All Is Well, and Da Da Dasse from Udta Punjab.
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