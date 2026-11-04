Kanika Kapoor and husband Gautam Hathiramani separate after 4 years of marriage

The union of Kanika and Gautam took place on May 20, 2022, in a very private yet luxurious wedding ceremony held in London. The couple had been in touch with each other for almost 15 years, and they were friends even before they started dating each other. Kanika had revealed in an interview earlier that she had proposed marriage to him twice: in 2014 and in 2020.

It is the second time that Kanika tied the nuptial knot. Earlier, she had been married to the businessman Raj Chandok back in 1998 when she was only 18 years old. Following her marriage, she went to live in London for many years along with their three kids. She has two daughters named Aayana and Samara, as well as a son named Yuvraaj with her ex-husband.