Mia Goth has filed for divorce from her husband, Shia LaBeouf

Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf have decided to legally separate as Mia filed for a divorce. The couple have been going through a rough patch with their on and off relationship and this time Mia wants to put an end to it altogether. Citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ Mia filed for divorce in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on October 6 and has mentioned 2025 as their separation year. While she is seeking sole custody of their daughter, she has also requested that visitation rights to be granted to Shia.
Mia and Shia can be well described as one of those couples who go through numerous break-ups and patch ups in a single relationship. The duo met on the sets of Nymphomaniac Vol II in 2012 and became one of Hollywood’s unconventional couples soon after. In fact, while they were photographed together, reports of their break-up also emerged. A wedding ring caught in a photograph in 2016 sparked rumours of an engagement which was subsequently confirmed by Shia.
Their dreamy wedding took place in Las Vegas on October 10 2016 and in 2018 there were reports that the two were pursuing divorce. In 2020 news emerged that the two had reconciled and were together now with their daughter Isabel Goth LaBeouf being born in 2022. The couple has largely kept their daughter out of media glare. The news of their second split came in 2025 and now with the divorce petition, it is understood that they no longer want to be tied to each other legally.
Why the divorce?
The official reasons have been ‘irreconcilable differences’ but many sources closer to the couple have reportedly said different things. While one version is about how Mia keeps her independence and her daughter above anyone else in the relation, while others say that LaBeouf made attempts to save the relation but was unsuccessful. Moreover, his previous legal troubles have also not made it any easier for the two of them.
Upcoming projects
On the work front Mia who rose to prominence through arthouse and horror films was last seen in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and has Star Wars: Starfighter for a 2027 release. Shia, rose to prominence with the Transformers franchise but despite a new film in development he will not be returning in it. He currently has The Rooster Prince is post production and Angel of Death in pre-production phases.
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