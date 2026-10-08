Mia Goth has filed for divorce from her husband, Shia LaBeouf

Mia and Shia can be well described as one of those couples who go through numerous break-ups and patch ups in a single relationship. The duo met on the sets of Nymphomaniac Vol II in 2012 and became one of Hollywood’s unconventional couples soon after. In fact, while they were photographed together, reports of their break-up also emerged. A wedding ring caught in a photograph in 2016 sparked rumours of an engagement which was subsequently confirmed by Shia.

Their dreamy wedding took place in Las Vegas on October 10 2016 and in 2018 there were reports that the two were pursuing divorce. In 2020 news emerged that the two had reconciled and were together now with their daughter Isabel Goth LaBeouf being born in 2022. The couple has largely kept their daughter out of media glare. The news of their second split came in 2025 and now with the divorce petition, it is understood that they no longer want to be tied to each other legally.