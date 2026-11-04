What is PMDD, a condition Hailey Bieber experienced after giving birth?

Hailey Bieber recently opened up about a challenging experience on her way to becoming a mom. The Rhode founder, 29, shared that she had been suffering from Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) following the birth of her son, Jack Blues Bieber. During an interview, she discussed how her pregnancy, delivery and the postpartum period increased her fascination with female health issues. She also mentioned the fact that there has not been enough research and discussion about illnesses such as PMDD.
PMDD is a more severe version of premenstrual syndrome (PMS). It is a recurring disorder which brings about substantial emotional, psychological, and physical distress before a menstrual period. The symptoms generally manifest themselves a week before the menstrual cycle begins and resolve themselves within several days into the cycle. Unlike regular PMS, PMDD may interfere with normal life functioning.
The exact reason is not known yet. Nonetheless, it is speculated that there may be an abnormal sensitivity to the normal changes taking place during the menstrual cycle. Such changes may affect serotonin, a chemical that regulates several biological processes, including your mood and other body functions.
Symptoms may include depression, sadness, anxiety, mood swings, irritability, anger, crying more than usual, and increased sensitivity to rejection. Other symptoms that some patients report include fatigue, difficulty concentrating, changes in appetite and cravings, and insomnia.
Physical symptoms may include breast tenderness, bloating, weight gain, headaches, joint pain and muscle aches. These symptoms can make everyday responsibilities difficult to manage.
Those who have a family history of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) or PMDD are at greater risk. The presence of a personal or familial history of mood disorders, including depression or postpartum depression, will put you at an increased risk. Smoking cigarettes is also one such risk factor.
How can it be treated?
Treatment can include diet modifications, exercise, meditation and stress management. Other kinds of treatments include Vitamin B6, calcium, magnesium, anti-inflammatory drugs, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) or even oral contraceptives. Some patients may require prolonged treatment with adjustments in their medication.