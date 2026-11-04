What is PMDD, a condition Hailey Bieber experienced after giving birth?

Hailey Bieber recently opened up about a challenging experience on her way to becoming a mom. The Rhode founder, 29, shared that she had been suffering from Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) following the birth of her son, Jack Blues Bieber. During an interview, she discussed how her pregnancy, delivery and the postpartum period increased her fascination with female health issues. She also mentioned the fact that there has not been enough research and discussion about illnesses such as PMDD.

What is PMDD? Understanding the condition Hailey Bieber experienced

PMDD is a more severe version of premenstrual syndrome (PMS). It is a recurring disorder which brings about substantial emotional, psychological, and physical distress before a menstrual period. The symptoms generally manifest themselves a week before the menstrual cycle begins and resolve themselves within several days into the cycle. Unlike regular PMS, PMDD may interfere with normal life functioning.