Katrina Kaif calls out postpartum body shaming and urges women to be their own cheerleaders

Why catering to online narratives harms self-worth

The actor and cosmetics entrepreneur, who welcomed her son Vihaan in late 2025, emphasised that self-acceptance must remain fluid across changing life chapters. “There are times when the world is going to celebrate you and other times when you have to be your own biggest cheerleader,” Katrina shared. She linked this mindset directly to her beauty brand's philosophy: “That is, you accept yourself and are true to who you are in this moment. And that's going to change day to day and in different phases in your life.”

Emphasising holistic health over rigid beauty ideals, Katrina concluded that looking one's best fundamentally stems from feeling balanced inside. Rather than chasing impossible standards, she champions regular movement, anti-inflammatory nutrition, morning daylight and setting healthy digital boundaries—including a phone-free first hour each morning. “I think it's good to wear it all lightly and not to take yourself too seriously,” Katrina noted, demonstrating that true empowerment lies in tuning out noise and reclaiming ownership of one's narrative.