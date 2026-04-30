Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share playful banter over ‘sleep-deprived’ dad duties

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal remain the darling of fans with their cute relationship. The two recently added another member to their family and have been sharing a cute social media exchange that is sending their fans into a tizzy.
In a recent Instagram Stories post, Vicky Kaushal shared a humorous photo endorsing a product range from his wife’s makeup brand, Kay Beauty. He captioned the photo, “Caffeinated cheeks for caffeinated me! What a wow...” before adding a playful caveat, “I tried my best but sadly not a paid promotion.”
Immediately, Katrina Kaif got back to him with a witty comment, saying “best for sleep-deprived dads”. The funny caption gave fans a little insight into how busy the duo is with their newborn son, Vihaan, born on November 7, 2025.
Vicky has supported Katrina’s business in the past, as well. In 2024, Vicky made an amusing video where he asked a deer toy which lipstick hydrates better and said that it was “not kay to be so good.”
Fatherhood is something that Vicky seems to be absolutely excited about. In an interview, Vicky even made a joke about learning to change baby diapers and how he has really grown up ever since getting married. Vicky has been very vocal about how impressed he is with his beautiful wife and has even called her a “superhero” and “warrior” during pregnancy and motherhood.
Getting married in the most dreamy ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021, both Katrina and Vicky are quite private people. Nevertheless, it’s clear from these glimpses into their lives that they are still one of the most relatable couple in the industry.