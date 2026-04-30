Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share playful banter over ‘sleep-deprived’ dad duties

Fatherhood is something that Vicky seems to be absolutely excited about. In an interview, Vicky even made a joke about learning to change baby diapers and how he has really grown up ever since getting married. Vicky has been very vocal about how impressed he is with his beautiful wife and has even called her a “superhero” and “warrior” during pregnancy and motherhood.

Getting married in the most dreamy ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021, both Katrina and Vicky are quite private people. Nevertheless, it’s clear from these glimpses into their lives that they are still one of the most relatable couple in the industry.