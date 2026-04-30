Queen Camilla and Sarah Jessica Parker light up New York Public Library in surprise literary crossover

Queen Camilla and Sarah Jessica Parker had a surprising and memorable moment during an event at the New York Public Library that was organized by Queen Camilla’s literacy initiative, The Queen’s Reading Room. About 100 people were invited for the occasion and included publishing houses, broadcasters, and artists. The event was also memorable due to the location’s connection to the famous TV show, Sex and the City.
It was held at the magnificent New York Public Library, which saw guests walk through its marble corridors and gather beneath its sweeping staircases. This venue is well-known for its connection with Sex and the City, specifically the movie wedding scene starring Carrie Bradshaw from 2008.
Speaking of Queen Camilla, the US TV presenter Jenna Bush Hager stated: "Books are part of her DNA." In her speech, Queen Camilla praised the library saying, "one of the world's greatest libraries and somewhere I have always wanted to visit," and told about her experiences in childhood. She further added, "The first Americans I knew and loved were the characters I met in my treasured children's novels: Little Women, What Katy Did, Charlotte's Web... I knew, even then, that books are the best friend you can have – in good times and bad."
The literacy campaign of the Queen was supported by Sarah Jessica Parker. Sarah Jessica Parker was quoted saying, “It’s great for all New Yorkers. Anytime we have an opportunity to talk about libraries and literacy I'm thrilled we get to be in this extraordinary building... and highlight this extraordinary repository." She later reflected, "She seems to love reading as much as a lot of us greedy readers... she just showed so much hospitality."
Their outfits also received its fair share of focus as well. Sarah wore a polka dot pink dress with frills. Queen Camilla selected a navy crepe silk dress that came from designer Fiona Clare, and she also had on a Britannia brooch that Queen Elizabeth had owned.
Following speeches and talks, the visitors toured through some rare books and artefacts associated with the 250th anniversary of America. The visit was concluded with the presentation of a specially made soft toy, Roo, to the library’s collection of Winnie the Pooh by the Queen.