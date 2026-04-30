Queen Camilla and Sarah Jessica Parker light up New York Public Library in surprise literary crossover

Speaking of Queen Camilla, the US TV presenter Jenna Bush Hager stated: "Books are part of her DNA." In her speech, Queen Camilla praised the library saying, "one of the world's greatest libraries and somewhere I have always wanted to visit," and told about her experiences in childhood. She further added, "The first Americans I knew and loved were the characters I met in my treasured children's novels: Little Women, What Katy Did, Charlotte's Web... I knew, even then, that books are the best friend you can have – in good times and bad."

The literacy campaign of the Queen was supported by Sarah Jessica Parker. Sarah Jessica Parker was quoted saying, “It’s great for all New Yorkers. Anytime we have an opportunity to talk about libraries and literacy I'm thrilled we get to be in this extraordinary building... and highlight this extraordinary repository." She later reflected, "She seems to love reading as much as a lot of us greedy readers... she just showed so much hospitality."