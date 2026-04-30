The Devil Wears Prada’s real-life Emily reveals herself after 20 years

Two decades years since The Devil Wears Prada revolutionised the fashion film genre, the real-life muse behind one of the film’s most memorable characters is ready to step out of the shadows. With the release of its highly anticipated sequel set for 2026, celebrity stylist Leslie Fremar has confirmed she was the inspiration for Emily Blunt’s sardonic character, Emily Charlton.

All you need to know about The Devil Wears Prada’s real-life Emily

In an interview on a recent podcast, Leslie confessed she was the ‘real’ Emily. Siding as Anna Wintour’s first assistant in the early 2000s, she actually recruited the novel’s author, Lauren Weisberger, as her junior. Leslie even confirmed she coined the now-famous quote, “A million girls would kill for the job.” Although the character representation was not always favourable, Leslie conceded that working under pressure probably caused her to seem “high strung” around her co-workers back then.