Damian Hurley shares heartfelt birthday message for stepfather Arun Nayar

Damian Hurley shared a heartfelt birthday message for his former stepfather Arun Nayar, highlighting the close bond they have maintained over the years. Taking to Instagram, Damian posted a tribute to Nayar, whom he continues to regard as a father figure despite his separation from Damian’s mother, actor Elizabeth Hurley.

“Happy birthday daddyooo! Couldn't wish for a better father 🌍🫶🏼 My favourite year with you so far. 💌,” Damian wrote in the post. The two have remained close long after Nayar and Elizabeth went their separate ways.

Damian Hurley and Arun Nayar’s relationship

Arun Nayar became part of Damian’s life when he was a young child. He married Elizabeth Hurley in 2007, when Damian was around five years old, and helped raise him during their years together. The family lived on a farm in Gloucestershire, England, where Damian spent much of his childhood.