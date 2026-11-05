Damian Hurley shares heartfelt birthday message for stepfather Arun Nayar

Damian Hurley shared a heartfelt birthday message for his former stepfather Arun Nayar, highlighting the close bond they have maintained over the years. Taking to Instagram, Damian posted a tribute to Nayar, whom he continues to regard as a father figure despite his separation from Damian’s mother, actor Elizabeth Hurley.
“Happy birthday daddyooo! Couldn't wish for a better father 🌍🫶🏼 My favourite year with you so far. 💌,” Damian wrote in the post. The two have remained close long after Nayar and Elizabeth went their separate ways.
Arun Nayar became part of Damian’s life when he was a young child. He married Elizabeth Hurley in 2007, when Damian was around five years old, and helped raise him during their years together. The family lived on a farm in Gloucestershire, England, where Damian spent much of his childhood.
Although Nayar and Elizabeth separated in 2010 and their divorce was finalised in 2011, he stayed in Damian's life. Elizabeth has previously spoken about Nayar’s role in her son’s life, describing him as Damian’s father and saying that the two continued to see each other regularly.
Damian Hurley, born on April 4, 2002, is a British model, actor and filmmaker. He is the son of actor Elizabeth Hurley and late American businessman and film producer Steve Bing. Damian began his career in modelling and has also worked in acting and filmmaking. He made his feature-film directorial debut with Strictly Confidential in 2024, in which his mother also appeared.
Arun Nayar is an Indian businessman known for his work in the technology sector. He has been associated with Direction Software Solutions, a company he co-founded. He came into the public spotlight through his relationship and marriage to Elizabeth Hurley. They married in 2007 in ceremonies in England and India before separating in 2010 and finalising their divorce the following year.