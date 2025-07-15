Elizabeth Hurley shares hacks for flattering bikini pics

Abs are made in the kitchen. Just ask Elizabeth Hurley, whose bikini body is here to prove it.
As a bikini lover, she brings up the importance of avoiding overhead sun when taking photos.
"The secret to flattering bikini pics? BAN overhead sunlight!," she says on her Instagram post.
In the post, she was wearing a string bikini from her beachwear brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach and facing away from the camera. She looked sun-kissed.
"When shooting bikinis, sunrise or sunset are your best friends. We shot this at 7am… By 8am, I was lounging around in one of my equally flattering @elizabethhurleybeach kaftans, feeling glamorous AND shielded from the lethal sun."
Earlier this month, she celebrated International Bikini Day by sharing a photo from her holiday in Greece. In it, she wore a red bikini top with leopard-print bottoms — another look from her beachwear line.
“Every day of my life is bikini day … but somehow I missed posting for official International Bikini Day!!!” she joked. “Here’s a pic from my hol in Greece to make up for it."
On June 11, she posted a nude photo of herself, celebrating her birthday.
"Happy birthday to me!” she wrote. “This year has already been a wild ride"
“Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends & family in the world, pic taken this afternoon… in my birthday suit xxx”.
Elizabeth also debuted her relationship to Billy Rae Cyrus earlier this year. The pair first sparked dating rumours in April when Cyrus posted a photo of them kissing on Easter. The picture of them together caught fans offguard.
In another interview, she clarified, "“I know people found Billy and I being together a little surprising,” she said. “But I didn’t... we’re actually quite similar and get on extremely well.”
Elizabeth is aging like fine wine and her bikini shots definitely have us enamoured.