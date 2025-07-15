Elizabeth Hurley shares hacks for flattering bikini pics

Abs are made in the kitchen. Just ask Elizabeth Hurley, whose bikini body is here to prove it.

Even at 60 Elizabeth Hurley who looks super fit, shares her tricks to taking great bikini photos

As a bikini lover, she brings up the importance of avoiding overhead sun when taking photos.

"The secret to flattering bikini pics? BAN overhead sunlight!," she says on her Instagram post.

In the post, she was wearing a string bikini from her beachwear brand Elizabeth Hurley Beach and facing away from the camera. She looked sun-kissed.

"When shooting bikinis, sunrise or sunset are your best friends. We shot this at 7am… By 8am, I was lounging around in one of my equally flattering @elizabethhurleybeach kaftans, feeling glamorous AND shielded from the lethal sun."

Earlier this month, she celebrated International Bikini Day by sharing a photo from her holiday in Greece. In it, she wore a red bikini top with leopard-print bottoms — another look from her beachwear line.

“Every day of my life is bikini day … but somehow I missed posting for official International Bikini Day!!!” she joked. “Here’s a pic from my hol in Greece to make up for it."