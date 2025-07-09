How to get a Kareena Kapoor Khan-inspired bikini-toned body above 40?

To achieve something you have to become a strict disciplinarian and follow certain rules. Thus, to get the perfectly toned bikini body, here’s what you can do.

Weight training for strength

Kareena is said to invest a lot of time in physical fitness. These include a mix of weight training and functional exercises which can ensure you have lean muscle mass. Carrying out different kinds of exercises also lets you try various forms and does not bring in a tone of monotony to your work outs. From dumb bells to yoga or pilates to upper body and lower body exercises, all need to be focused upon but through customised work out routines. It is ideal that you consult your fitness expert before stating any workout routine on your own.

Yoga is beneficial

Yoga is not only beneficial for your weight management but also helps you achieve mental peace and calm. Basic forms like Surya Namaskar, Navasana, Plank, Kapalbhati etc can be practiced everyday or at least thrice a week. It eases stress, makes your muscles more flexible and removes all the stiffness from the joints. For women for 40 years, it is beneficial to keep the internal muscles and joints running with elasticity and flexibility compared to its usual tendency of stiffening up.