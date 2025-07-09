How to get a Kareena Kapoor Khan-inspired bikini-toned body above 40?

Have you looked at celebrity bodies who are above 40 and often wondered if you could have that toned down bikini-clad look too? Don’t give up on your dreams because it is definitely achievable with a balanced diet, lots of customised exercise and a healthy lifestyle. Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose latest bikini-clad photographs raised a storm on social media is a positive affirmation that one can have a similar body even after crossing 40s and having children. Here are four steps that you need to follow to make this dream turn into reality.
To achieve something you have to become a strict disciplinarian and follow certain rules. Thus, to get the perfectly toned bikini body, here’s what you can do.
Weight training for strength
Kareena is said to invest a lot of time in physical fitness. These include a mix of weight training and functional exercises which can ensure you have lean muscle mass. Carrying out different kinds of exercises also lets you try various forms and does not bring in a tone of monotony to your work outs. From dumb bells to yoga or pilates to upper body and lower body exercises, all need to be focused upon but through customised work out routines. It is ideal that you consult your fitness expert before stating any workout routine on your own.
Yoga is beneficial
Yoga is not only beneficial for your weight management but also helps you achieve mental peace and calm. Basic forms like Surya Namaskar, Navasana, Plank, Kapalbhati etc can be practiced everyday or at least thrice a week. It eases stress, makes your muscles more flexible and removes all the stiffness from the joints. For women for 40 years, it is beneficial to keep the internal muscles and joints running with elasticity and flexibility compared to its usual tendency of stiffening up.
Focus on your diet
Nutritionist Rujuta Divekar who has been consulted by Kareena Kapoor Khan for a long time, emphasises on local and homemade food. While it is suggested to avoid packed food, junk food and unnecessary crash diets, it is also advised to have fresh fruit, homemade food, desi ghee, herbal tea and warm water with a squeeze of lemon.
Healthy lifestyle
Apart from exercise and good eating habits, overall individual lifestyle should also be kept in mind. At least seven to eight hours of sleep is mandatory for balancing body hormones and promoting loss of fat. Around 2.5 litres to 3 litres of water per day is a must to keep the body hydrated. Walking, especially after meals, helps in digestion, sugar balance and blood circulation.