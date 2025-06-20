Monsoon fitness guide: Best indoor workouts to stay active and energised during rainy days

But don’t let the gloomy weather affect your fitness parade. This season is your chance to get creative, stay active indoors, and chase away the gloom with energy-packed activities. Let’s jump into some fresh, exciting ways to keep moving inside and set up a simple at-home routine that’ll light up your day! Let’s see what all things you can try indoors:

 Ever tried Pilates: It’s like a superpower for your core that helps you stand taller, move better, and feel flexible without any strain. Imagine nailing a smooth Pilates move and feeling unstoppable.

 Not into Pilates: How about dance classes like Zumba or Bollywood beats? You’ll be burning calories while dancing to fun tunes, making workouts feel like a celebration. Experts say dancing lifts your mood and keeps your heart healthy.

 If you’re up for a challenge: Then power yoga brings a mix of sweat and calm, building strength while melting away the monsoon blues. If you don’t have access to these classes, then YouTube and fitness apps have tons of free or less expensive virtual sessions for Pilates, dance, or yoga.

 Smart workout plan: Start with a five-minute warm-up: March in place while swinging your arms, then do gentle torso twists to get your blood flowing. Next, try a 15-minute Rainy Day Circuit by doing 30 seconds each of jumping jacks, bodyweight squats, push-ups (or knee push-ups), Russian twists, and mountain climbers, with a 15-second rest between exercises. Repeat twice or thrice as per your convenience. Finish with a five-minute cool-down where you stretch with a seated forward bend and side stretches, paired with deep breathing to relax, and get into child’s pose or corpse pose for two minutes.

You don’t need a gym to stay fit during the rains, but following HIIT or NEAT exercises or stretching and dancing or even doing bodyweight workouts at the convenience of your home will be super easy. Plan to keep you moving. Make it fun by setting small goals, like nailing a new dance move or holding a plank longer each week. Get a buddy to join in for extra motivation and laughs. The monsoon doesn’t have to pause your fitness journey. Let’s make this rainy season your fittest yet!

