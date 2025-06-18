What Ayurveda says about the rainy season, and why you always feel bloated

As the monsoon clouds roll in and chai cravings spike, something else quietly shifts inside us, our digestion takes a hit. Feeling heavy, bloated or unusually sluggish this season? Ayurveda saw this coming centuries ago. According to the ancient Indian science of wellness, the rainy season (varsha ritu) is when the body is most vulnerable. The digestive fire or agniresponsible for metabolising food and thoughts weakens. Combine this with increased dampness in the environment, and you have a recipe for imbalance, especially in your kapha and vata doshas.
Blame it on the moisture-heavy air and the natural dip in metabolism. The damp, cool weather aggravates kapha—linked with heaviness and water retention—and destabilises vata, which governs movement and digestion. This imbalance often results in bloating, low appetite, water retention and even mild joint pain. What makes it worse is our instinct to indulge in fried snacks, overly sweet treats or cold drinks—all of which further slow down digestion. According to Ayurveda, your body needs warmth, spice, and dryness to counterbalance the seasonal damp.
Opt for foods that are easy to digest—like khichdi, soups, and steamed vegetables. Avoid curd, cold salads, and raw sprouts during this time.
Add digestion-boosters like ginger, black pepper, hing (asafoetida), and cumin to your meals. A pinch of trikatu churna (a classic Ayurvedic blend) before meals can work wonders.
Starting your day with hot water or ginger tea helps awaken your digestive system and flush out accumulated toxins.
Daytime naps may seem tempting on a rainy afternoon, but they further increase kapha, slowing digestion even more.
Gentle abhyanga (self-massage with warm oil) followed by dry brushing can help improve circulation and reduce fluid retention.
The Ayurvedic approach to monsoon isn’t about restrictions—it’s about syncing with nature. So next time you feel bloated during the rains, listen to your body (and maybe your grandmother’s home remedies). The wisdom has been around for thousands of years, and it’s still spot on.
