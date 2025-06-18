This Bengaluru naturopathy and yoga center celebrates International Yoga Day

Kshemavana, a tranquil wellness retreat on Bengaluru’s outskirts, is set to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21, 2025 with a special focus on young minds. This year, over 100 students from five different schools have been invited to participate in a unique event designed to introduce them to the profound benefits of yoga.

What can you expect at Kshemavana on June 21?

The initiative aims to instill values of health awareness and the importance of daily yoga routines among the younger generation. Experienced yoga therapists and instructors from Kshemavana will lead guided sessions covering warm-up activities basic yogasanas breathing techniques (pranayama) and an introduction to meditation.

Interactive discussions will further illuminate how yoga enhances physical fitness, mental clarity and emotional resilience — crucial skills in today's fast-paced world. This event underscores Kshemavana’s commitment to nurturing well-being from an early age and promoting a lifestyle rooted in traditional yogic knowledge and natural healing. It also highlights the retreat’s dedication to health education and active community involvement. The day promises to be both joyful and meaningful for all participants.