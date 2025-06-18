Singer-songwriter Kayan unveils her debut EP Is Love Enough?

Kayan, the Indian music sensation behind genre-bending singles and signature sound, has released her eagerly awaited debut EP, Is Love Enough?, on the eve of a major five-year anniversary in her career. Written and produced by Kayan herself, the EP presents an intensive analysis of the many faces of love, tracing warmth, gravity, longing and loss in five interlinked tracks.

Kayan on her debut EP Is Love Enough?

Culturally celebrated for her R&B pop sensibilities and sleek artistry, Kayan’s newest release is an intimately personal and emotionally charged collection of music. Is Love Enough? masterfully blends Indian sonic influences with amapiano, afro rhythms, electronic textures and pop, taking listeners on a journey through impulsive intimacy in Denim Jeans, unwavering devotion in Good Kinda Love, bold empowerment in Hold Me Down, painful clarity in Too Long and quiet devastation in i’m fine.

Each track acts as a chapter, collectively mapping the intricate emotional complexities inherent in relationships. The project features production from an all-star lineup of val and lil help, which highlights Kayan’s versatility as both a vocalist and songwriter.

Kayan spoke about the release, saying, “Every year life throws something new at me that feels like some great big learning. This year life made me question love. And so I wrote several songs which are now part of my debut EP.” She goes on to say that Is Love Enough? does not try to define love but instead records its raw emotions.

Parallel with the EP are dramatic visuals that reflect Kayan's unique artistic style. The ethereal, fantastical Good Kinda Love video has her play a mermaid in a brief affair, while the Hold Me Down video is indebted to her eight years of bharatanatyam training and own heritage, utilising recycled saris and heirloom jewelry. Is Love Enough? is streaming everywhere now. This year alone, Kayan has shared the stage with Ed Sheeran in Shillong and also made her DJ debut in Australia. A Spotify Radar artiste, Kayan continues to make waves as an international force to be reckoned with.