Aamir Khan rejects INR 120 Crore OTT offer for Sitaare Zameen Par

In a bold move, Aamir Khan has reportedly turned down a massive Rs. 120 crore offer from Amazon Prime Video for the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. True to his word, the superstar continues to strictly uphold his no-OTT release policy, opting instead for a traditional theatrical experience.

Aamir Khan’s commitment to cinema: Holding back OTT releases to boost theatrical footfall

Aamir is taking a bold stand on not releasing his movies online at the very beginning. This move isn’t just about preference — it’s a clear strategy. Aamir believes that early OTT releases can reduce theatre opts, ultimately affecting box office collections. By holding back his films from streaming platforms for at least eight weeks, he aims to encourage audiences to return to cinemas and revive the theatrical experience. Aamir Khan’s unwavering belief in the magic of cinema lies in its true essence being felt on the big screen where stories breathe, and emotions resonate the most with the crowd.

With the rise of streaming platforms, many new film releases are premiering directly—or shortly after release—on various OTT platforms. This shift has significantly impacted box office footfall, as audiences increasingly opt for the convenience of watching from home. In recent times, this trend has become more prominent, with OTT content available at the click of a button, making it harder for theatrical releases to maintain their draw.

With his new film Sitaare Zameen Par set to release in theatres on June 20, Aamir Khan has remained unwavering in his theatrical-first approach. Staying true to his belief in the big-screen experience, he stated, “Lot of offers and proposals have come my way but I have said no to everyone.” His firm stand on theatrical releases shows his commitment to cinema — rejecting a Rs. 120 crore OTT offer from Amazon Prime. Additionally, as per a news report, Netflix had also shown interest in this film but again got rejected by the actor-producer.

As media reports suggest, Aamir, in a change of plan, now intends to release the movie on YouTube via rental services instead of handing over full rights to OTT platforms. This approach allows him to maintain greater control over the film’s digital distribution while balancing accessibility and box office potential.