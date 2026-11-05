Logan Star Dafne Keen recalls being offered cocaine at 11, praises Hugh Jackman’s support

“I was getting offered coke at wrap parties. Like, tiny. Like 11, 12, 13. So I saw what that was, so I was like, ‘I don’t really have any interest in that’… I was saying no, fortunately,” she said.

Keen also explained that she enjoys going out, dancing and spending time with people without needing alcohol or drugs. She described herself as someone who likes to remain in control and said she had never been drunk enough to experience a hangover.

Keen also spoke about her experience working with Hugh Jackman on Logan. She described Jackman as a supportive presence and said he treated her like a parental figure while they worked together.

Keen recalled that Jackman offered her positive encouragement and advice throughout filming. She also said he made sure that no one took advantage of her working hours, that she was enjoying herself on set and that she was kept away from tensions behind the scenes.

“He made sure that no one was abusing my hours, that I was having fun on set, that I wasn’t aware of any tensions that would’ve been happening behind the scenes,” she said.

Released in 2017, Logan featured Jackman as Wolverine and introduced Keen as Laura, a young mutant with abilities similar to his. The film marked Keen’s breakthrough role in Hollywood. She later returned as X-23 in Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

Keen went on to play Lyra Belacqua in the television adaptation of His Dark Materials and Jecki Lon in Star Wars: The Acolyte. She is also set to appear as Artemis in the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians