Sutton Foster wants boyfriend Hugh Jackman to stay away from this actor-friend

The 51-year-old actress and singer reportedly has an issue with Hugh being close to Ryan and Blake Lively while they navigate through a messy legal battle. According to an unnamed source, "Sutton and Blake don't get on, and combined with the fact that Blake's recent legal issues have affected Ryan's career, Sutton's right to be fearful of Hugh hanging out with Ryan".

However, it is important to note that the reports have not been verified and the reported issues between the couple are mere speculations until any official word.

A separate source has also reportedly claimed that while Sutton wants distance between the two friends, Hugh is "not having any of it, of course" because he is a "loyal friend" and wants to be by Ryan as he goes through a difficult phase in his life. This has reportedly led to more friction between the celebrity couple.