Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman allegedly witness Ryan Reynolds’ confrontation with Justin Baldoni

The newly unsealed court documents expose a dramatic confrontation at Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s New York City penthouse, allegedly with superstars Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman in attendance. It occurred on April 25, 2023 and is captured in a timeline of events submitted as an exhibit in Blake’s ongoing legal battle against her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

Did Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman witness Ryan-Justin confrontation?

According to the document, Ryan ‘unloaded’ on Justin, fiercely accusing him of ‘fat shaming’ Blake after he allegedly inquired about her weight by contacting her fitness trainer without permission. The papers state that Ryan’ outburst focused on ‘how horrible it was’ to ask about a woman’s weight. The confrontation reportedly became very emotional, as Justin became ‘completely embarrassed and apologised and even shed some tears.’

The legal exhibit explicitly names Taylor Swift and High Jackman, 57 as "also present in the apt at the time" of the meeting. Both celebrities are listed as potential witnesses in Lively's lawsuit, which alleges sexual harassment and retaliation—claims Justin denies.