Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman allegedly witness Ryan Reynolds’ confrontation with Justin Baldoni

The newly unsealed court documents expose a dramatic confrontation at Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s New York City penthouse, allegedly with superstars Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman in attendance. It occurred on April 25, 2023 and is captured in a timeline of events submitted as an exhibit in Blake’s ongoing legal battle against her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.
According to the document, Ryan ‘unloaded’ on Justin, fiercely accusing him of ‘fat shaming’ Blake after he allegedly inquired about her weight by contacting her fitness trainer without permission. The papers state that Ryan’ outburst focused on ‘how horrible it was’ to ask about a woman’s weight. The confrontation reportedly became very emotional, as Justin became ‘completely embarrassed and apologised and even shed some tears.’
The legal exhibit explicitly names Taylor Swift and High Jackman, 57 as "also present in the apt at the time" of the meeting. Both celebrities are listed as potential witnesses in Lively's lawsuit, which alleges sexual harassment and retaliation—claims Justin denies.
Taylor's team has since taken to the press to condemn the film’s controversy with an unequivocal statement, proclaiming she was "not involved in any casting or creative decisions" and her only involvement was allowing the film the use of one song, My Tears Ricochet. The statement slammed the use of Taylor’s name to create "tabloid clickbait." A news portal previously reported a source close to Taylor indicated she felt Blake had "timed her meeting" so the singer would cross paths with Justin.
Meanwhile, Justin’s lawyers have fired back, claiming he reached out to Blake’s trainer in good faith, asking for her weight simply to prepare safely for a lift scene in the movie, citing lifelong back injuries. His lawyers also claimed Ryan’s confrontation was so ‘aggressive’ that Justin felt compelled to offer apologies.
The highly publicised case is due to go to trial in March 2026, and the involvement of such high-profile names ensures that the legal proceedings continue to attract intense media scrutiny.