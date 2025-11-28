Eminem’s grandson steals the show at Detroit Lions halftime

Detroit-born Eminem made an unexpected yet electrifying appearance during the Detroit Lions’ annual Thanksgiving Day clash against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. And though the iconic rapper wowed the crowd, the real star of the halftime show was his eight-month-old grandson.
The spectacle, produced by Eminem and his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg, saw the 53-year-old music icon join fellow Detroit powerhouse Jack White on stage. White started off the set before bringing in ‘Detroit’s own,’ which led to Eminem taking center stage with his song Till I Collapse and White accompanying him in high-energy fashion. Fans were left stunned by the performance, with many users online quickly stating it was The BEST Lions halftime show and that the NFL should just let Eminem handle the Super Bowl halftime from now on.
But the 15-time Grammy winner had a very special audience member watching his set: his daughter Hailie Jade Scott's son, Elliot Marshall.
Hailie Jade, 29, posted an adorable Instagram video of herself cradling baby Elliot as they watched "Grandpa" perform live. The mother and son were clad in matching blue outfits, with Elliot wearing protective noise-reducing headphones as he bounced along to the tunes enthusiastically. At one tender moment, Hailie can be seen mouthing the word "Grandpa" to the little one as he looked on from afar at the performance. She simply captioned the sweet clip “happy thanksgiving.”
The heartwarming post quickly went viral, as fans swooned over ‘Little Shady watching Slim Shady’ and called Elliot ‘the cutest supporter in the world.’ Hailie — who welcomed her son in March — also shared a family photo with husband Evan McClintock, all three proudly sporting Detroit Lions gear.
Despite the excitement of the halftime show, the Lions unfortunately lost to the Packers 31-24.