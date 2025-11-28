Eminem’s grandson steals the show at Detroit Lions halftime

Detroit-born Eminem made an unexpected yet electrifying appearance during the Detroit Lions’ annual Thanksgiving Day clash against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. And though the iconic rapper wowed the crowd, the real star of the halftime show was his eight-month-old grandson.

Eminem’s grandson attends his concert

The spectacle, produced by Eminem and his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg, saw the 53-year-old music icon join fellow Detroit powerhouse Jack White on stage. White started off the set before bringing in ‘Detroit’s own,’ which led to Eminem taking center stage with his song Till I Collapse and White accompanying him in high-energy fashion. Fans were left stunned by the performance, with many users online quickly stating it was The BEST Lions halftime show and that the NFL should just let Eminem handle the Super Bowl halftime from now on.

But the 15-time Grammy winner had a very special audience member watching his set: his daughter Hailie Jade Scott's son, Elliot Marshall.