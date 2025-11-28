This new culinary haven in Hyderabad is designed to be more than a restaurant

We began with a refreshing and delicious drink called Mountain bridge. Next, Dahi ke kebabs, were served with an interesting twist. They arrived looking completely black, thanks to a crisp charcoal coating, something you don’t usually see with this dish. Paired with onions and green chillies, the kebabs were delightful and offered a mix of sweet, sour, and savoury notes. While we were enjoying these, Cheesy BBQ paneer espetada made its way to our table. The base had a bed of salad, and above it stood a tall BBQ stand holding perfectly cooked paneer cubes marinated in spicy yogurt, stacked one over the other. We pulled out the cubes, dipped them in green chutney, and relished every bite.

It was then time for a beloved street-food item: Bombay pav bhaji bites. The presentation deserves a full 100/100, and thankfully, the taste matched up. From their pan-Asian section, we ordered a plate of Gourmet trails (dim sums). Dark green in colour and packed with a lip-smacking, fiery vegetable filling, these dim sums are perfect for anyone who loves their food on the spicier side.

Among north Indian favourites, what’s better than the comforting Purani Delhi butter chicken! We preferred clubbing it with rice for a wholesome experience. We were already too full by this point, but how could we leave without dessert? So, we ended with the Lotus biscoff cheesecake, served with a crunchy biscoff biscuit on the side.

Rs 1,200 upwards for two.

At Financial District.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi