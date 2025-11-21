This place in Hyderabad serves delicious food and cocktails

What are weekends for if not to allow you to unwind and enjoy life? Many people know exactly how to strike that work-life balance, slog throughout the week and treat themselves by the end of it. and that’s important, to recharge and look fresh to take on another week. With the city seeing a steady rise in bars and food spots, the options just keep growing. Tiki Shack has now relaunched as Tiki Shack 2.0, and it’s the place to be if you want to have fun and make memories.

As we entered, we felt transported to a laid-back coastal café. Natural elements are woven into the décor, including bamboo accents, shack-style elements, and colourful illustrations that brighten the walls. The greenery all around adds to the easy, refreshing vibe of the place. There is a cosy indoor section for those who prefer comfort, and an airy outdoor area. As evening settles in, the ambience shifts beautifully with warm lamps overhead, creating the perfect mood. It’s the kind of spot where you just want to sit back, unwind, and sip on your favourite drink.