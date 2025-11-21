This place in Hyderabad serves delicious food and cocktails

What are weekends for if not to allow you to unwind and enjoy life? Many people know exactly how to strike that work-life balance, slog throughout the week and treat themselves by the end of it. and that’s important, to recharge and look fresh to take on another week. With the city seeing a steady rise in bars and food spots, the options just keep growing. Tiki Shack has now relaunched as Tiki Shack 2.0, and it’s the place to be if you want to have fun and make memories.
As we entered, we felt transported to a laid-back coastal café. Natural elements are woven into the décor, including bamboo accents, shack-style elements, and colourful illustrations that brighten the walls. The greenery all around adds to the easy, refreshing vibe of the place. There is a cosy indoor section for those who prefer comfort, and an airy outdoor area. As evening settles in, the ambience shifts beautifully with warm lamps overhead, creating the perfect mood. It’s the kind of spot where you just want to sit back, unwind, and sip on your favourite drink.
We started with watermelon basil mojito, fresh and perfect for the evening, along with some munchies, including Jalapeño cheese balls. Bursting with flavour, these tiny orbs came with a fiery twist we instantly loved. Next was a plate of sumptuous Pink sauce pasta. Served with a slice of bread, the dish was creamy and delectable, exactly how we like it to be. We grabbed our forks and dived right in. Once satisfied, it was time for a pizza. Because yes, drinks and pizza make a classic combo, and it’s something many friends bond over. The pizza arrived generously drizzled with cheese, onions, veggies, cherry tomatoes, and sauces.
After all this, we wanted something that carried a familiar flavour, that comforting taste of home. So, we ordered a Fry piece chicken biryani which lived up to Hyderabadi spice standards. Perfectly cooked fried chicken pieces resting over fragrant rice, it felt wholesome. we mixed it all together, ate with our hands, and enjoyed every bit of it.
nothing beats wrapping up a meal with something sweet, and the apricot delight did just that. It was sweet, comforting, and we left the place happy.
Rs 1,500 upwards for two.
At Jubilee Hills.
