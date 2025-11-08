This new coffee theatre in Hyderabad deserves a top spot on your must-visit list for its delectable offerings

For true coffee lovers, the brew is much more than a morning kick. it’s quite interesting to hear enthusiasts speak passionately about their favourite blends, the ingredients, and the joy of each sip, enough to make anyone fall in love with coffee. Fortunately, Hyderabad understands this love for caffeine and conversation.
Nomme, the city’s newest eatery, turns your outing into a full-fledged experience. With a focus on pan-Asian and Mediterranean flavours (Lebanese food), alongside irresistible coffees and desserts, the place promises a wholesome and heartwarming escape for every food and coffee enthusiast. Upon entering, we were welcomed by a striking coffee bar and an irresistible dessert counter, baristas at work, and a parade of indulgent treats. But what made us stop and stare is India’s first ‘Coffee theatre,’ where coffee beans travel dramatically through transparent pneumatic pipes, creating a visual spectacle. While these beans aren’t used in your cuppa, the experience adds an element of theatre to the space, turning coffee into a captivating performance.
We began with the Kaffir lime chicken dumplings, striking in their red hue, bursting with flavours. Next came the slow-cooked lamb brisket, a dish that truly tugged at our heartstrings. Tender, succulent, and unlike anything we’ve tried before, it was served with sautéed vegetables and a delightful sauce that added layers of flavour. This dish had a subtle hint of sweetness. As we lingered over those flavours, the classic Lebanese hummus with pita bread arrived. it was as comforting and delicious as we hoped.
Moving on, we indulged in the Burrata baked pizza, a treat that was simple, comforting, and irresistibly delicious. Next up was the Chicken agnolotti, an interesting pasta dish stuffed generously with chicken. The sauce tied it all together beautifully, making every bite truly memorable.
Craving some rice, we tried the hand-pulled butter chicken and rice, and it was pure comfort served in a bowl. The chicken was luscious and creamy, and the addition of burrata cheese gave it a rich, playful twist we couldn’t get enough of.
Just when we thought it couldn’t get better, the Makboos laham arrived, a treat to the eyes and tastebuds! This traditional Middle Eastern delicacy featured spiced lamb atop fragrant, flavourful rice, garnished with nuts and raisins for that perfect touch of indulgence. If you’re wondering, it didn’t end there. We decided to try one of their coffee specials, Sweet fat joe, a unique creation with just the right hint of coffee.
To end on a sweet note, we couldn’t resist their newly launched Cold baklava, and it was nothing short of a masterpiece. This dessert was served with a milk-and-cream concoction on the side. Pouring it over the baklava before taking a bite elevated the experience, absolutely marvellous! With so much to explore, one visit to Nomme is surely not enough.
Rs 1,000 upwards for two. At Banjara Hills.
