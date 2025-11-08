This new coffee theatre in Hyderabad deserves a top spot on your must-visit list for its delectable offerings

We began with the Kaffir lime chicken dumplings, striking in their red hue, bursting with flavours. Next came the slow-cooked lamb brisket, a dish that truly tugged at our heartstrings. Tender, succulent, and unlike anything we’ve tried before, it was served with sautéed vegetables and a delightful sauce that added layers of flavour. This dish had a subtle hint of sweetness. As we lingered over those flavours, the classic Lebanese hummus with pita bread arrived. it was as comforting and delicious as we hoped.

Moving on, we indulged in the Burrata baked pizza, a treat that was simple, comforting, and irresistibly delicious. Next up was the Chicken agnolotti, an interesting pasta dish stuffed generously with chicken. The sauce tied it all together beautifully, making every bite truly memorable.

Craving some rice, we tried the hand-pulled butter chicken and rice, and it was pure comfort served in a bowl. The chicken was luscious and creamy, and the addition of burrata cheese gave it a rich, playful twist we couldn’t get enough of.

Just when we thought it couldn’t get better, the Makboos laham arrived, a treat to the eyes and tastebuds! This traditional Middle Eastern delicacy featured spiced lamb atop fragrant, flavourful rice, garnished with nuts and raisins for that perfect touch of indulgence. If you’re wondering, it didn’t end there. We decided to try one of their coffee specials, Sweet fat joe, a unique creation with just the right hint of coffee.

To end on a sweet note, we couldn’t resist their newly launched Cold baklava, and it was nothing short of a masterpiece. This dessert was served with a milk-and-cream concoction on the side. Pouring it over the baklava before taking a bite elevated the experience, absolutely marvellous! With so much to explore, one visit to Nomme is surely not enough.

Rs 1,000 upwards for two. At Banjara Hills.

