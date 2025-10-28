This new restaurant offers authentic Telugu food with a traditional village vibe

Hyderabad has become home to many Telugu kitchens, places that not only serve authentic delicacies but also immerse diners in the region’s rich culinary culture. One such spot is Ala Jubilee Lo, a restaurant serving Telugu delights in a setting that blends a traditional village vibe with a lively bar atmosphere.

The space features vibrant paintings depicting scenes from everyday village life in South India, people going about their daily chores, rustic homes, and earthy details that transport you to bygone days. Grass thatched roofs, large earthen pots, and vintage-inspired décor add warmth and nostalgia, while the cosy seating and charming windows make you feel right at home.

We began our gastronomic journey with a fiery surprise, the Guntur kaaram drink. Yes, you read that right! This spicy concoction was infused with the unmistakable heat of Guntur chillies, setting the perfect tone for what was to come. Soon after, a fresh banana leaf was placed before us, marking the start of a traditional south Indian Aritaku Bhojanam experience.