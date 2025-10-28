This new restaurant offers authentic Telugu food with a traditional village vibe

Hyderabad has become home to many Telugu kitchens, places that not only serve authentic delicacies but also immerse diners in the region’s rich culinary culture. One such spot is Ala Jubilee Lo, a restaurant serving Telugu delights in a setting that blends a traditional village vibe with a lively bar atmosphere.
The space features vibrant paintings depicting scenes from everyday village life in South India, people going about their daily chores, rustic homes, and earthy details that transport you to bygone days. Grass thatched roofs, large earthen pots, and vintage-inspired décor add warmth and nostalgia, while the cosy seating and charming windows make you feel right at home.
We began our gastronomic journey with a fiery surprise, the Guntur kaaram drink. Yes, you read that right! This spicy concoction was infused with the unmistakable heat of Guntur chillies, setting the perfect tone for what was to come. Soon after, a fresh banana leaf was placed before us, marking the start of a traditional south Indian Aritaku Bhojanam experience.
As the leaf began to fill, our excitement grew. One by one came the delights — poori, bagara rice, pulihara, and white rice paired with a range of flavourful curries and pulses. There was paneer butter masala, gutti vankaya kura, rasam, sambar, majjiga pulusu, and of course, comforting dal. On the side were crispy papad, golden aloo fry, and tangy bursts of gongura pickle and tomato pachadi that elevated every bite. We ended the meal with sweet poornalu and Millet payasam. Eating with our hands, we savoured every flavour, feeling perfectly content as we finished with a cool touch of curd to complete the meal.
Well, if you thought the journey ended there, think again. We moved on to Pachi pulusu served with tomato dal and steamed rice, pure comfort on a plate. A staple in every Telugu household, this simple yet soul-satisfying combo brings together the timeless pairing of dal and rice, elevated by the tangy kick of tamarind water. The sharp, refreshing flavour of Pachi pulusu made every bite irresistibly good. By this point, we were quite full, but no meal feels complete without dessert. We relished Bobbatlu, a soft, stuffed flatbread filled with luscious jaggery goodness and cooked generously in ghee. Topped with dry fruits, it was a treat both for the eyes and the taste buds. If you’re visiting, do explore their non-vegetarian dishes.
Rs 800 upwards for two. At Jubilee Hills.
