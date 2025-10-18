Embark on a global culinary journey at this elegant restaurant in a star hotel in Hyderabad

The experience of watching someone cook for you, as they toss, sauté, sprinkle masalas, and finally serve a fresh plate right before you, is nothing short of delightful. The newly opened 4Note at Hyatt Gachibowli brings this idea to life, creating a theatre-like energy that makes dining immersive and multi-sensory.
The restaurant showcases four live kitchens under one roof: Northwest Frontier, Oriental, Telugu, and European, where visitors can watch chefs in action. One can see a stunning dessert counter at the centre where culinary experts whip up desserts. The sophisticated décor exudes the charm of a star hotel, with elegant lamps adding more beauty to the ambience. The four kitchens, placed at each corner, instantly catch your eye, bringing the energy of the culinary theatre to life. There’s also an al fresco dining area and a stylish bar counter, surrounded by lush plants.
We started with a refreshing Broccoli salad, lightly flavoured and perfectly juicy. Next, we moved on to Shokupan, a drool-worthy, soft, and fluffy Japanese milk bread stuffed with onions. It was paired wonderfully with three dips, Bamboo shoot pâté, Herb chilli butter, and a flavourful Japanese golden curry. And while we were happily immersed in this feast, sipping on a mocktail, Island dusk turned out to be a good idea. It was sweet, soothing, and pleasant on the taste buds.
Craving something homely, we stumbled upon Gongura miriyala puttagodugulu on the menu. The lip-smacking mushroom dish cooked in authentic Telugu style had a distinct tang of gongura (sorrel leaves) and a generous dose of spices. Thinking of drinks, we tried the Peri peri picante, a tequila-based concoction infused with coriander and jalapeños, followed by White rum and dark rum cocktails, both featuring an intriguing caffeine twist. From their European kitchen, we couldn’t resist relishing Pizza la piazza, a delectable thin crust pizza topped with sundried tomatoes, golden - brown garlic cloves, and plenty of cheese. However, we are still stuck with their Nukkad ka kukkad, a creamy, luscious butter chickenstyle curry reminiscent of North Indian flavours, paired well with soft kulchas. We made it even more authentic by adding sirke wale pyaaz and mirchi ka achaar.
Then came the dim sums, and oh, the Cream cheese and pickled asparagus variant was enticing to the core. Equally praise-worthy was the Bok choy water chestnut, bursting with delicate flavours and texture. We must also mention the Hakka noodles, which were pure comfort, drool-worthy, and insanely satisfying. From the Telugu kitchen, we also ordered the Thota kura liver fry with Ragi sangati, an Andhra-style delicacy made with amaranth leaves (thotakura) that are carefully flavoured, steamed, fried, and finally tossed into a rich, delicious curry. For desserts, the Tiramisu stole the show, though the Mud cake deserves a special mention too. It was perfectly chocolaty with just the right touch of sweetness we needed to end our meal.
Rs 2,500++ upwards for two.
At Gachibowli.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi