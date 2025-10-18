Embark on a global culinary journey at this elegant restaurant in a star hotel in Hyderabad

The experience of watching someone cook for you, as they toss, sauté, sprinkle masalas, and finally serve a fresh plate right before you, is nothing short of delightful. The newly opened 4Note at Hyatt Gachibowli brings this idea to life, creating a theatre-like energy that makes dining immersive and multi-sensory.

The four kitchens, placed at each corner, instantly catch your eye, bringing the energy of the culinary theatre to life

The restaurant showcases four live kitchens under one roof: Northwest Frontier, Oriental, Telugu, and European, where visitors can watch chefs in action. One can see a stunning dessert counter at the centre where culinary experts whip up desserts. The sophisticated décor exudes the charm of a star hotel, with elegant lamps adding more beauty to the ambience. The four kitchens, placed at each corner, instantly catch your eye, bringing the energy of the culinary theatre to life. There’s also an al fresco dining area and a stylish bar counter, surrounded by lush plants.

We started with a refreshing Broccoli salad, lightly flavoured and perfectly juicy. Next, we moved on to Shokupan, a drool-worthy, soft, and fluffy Japanese milk bread stuffed with onions. It was paired wonderfully with three dips, Bamboo shoot pâté, Herb chilli butter, and a flavourful Japanese golden curry. And while we were happily immersed in this feast, sipping on a mocktail, Island dusk turned out to be a good idea. It was sweet, soothing, and pleasant on the taste buds.