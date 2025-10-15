This new eatery in Hyderabad is all about vibes, delicious treats, drinks and a fun dining experience

We kick-started our gastronomic trail with a non-vegetarian starter, Grilled jerk chicken. Served on skewers, the juicy chicken chunks came doused in chimichurri dressing, zesty, flavourful, and delicious. we found ourselves picking at it bit by bit, savouring every bite.

Next came the gnocchi, soft pillowy dumplings made from potatoes and dipped into a delectable sauce with cheese, rucola, and a drizzle of truffle oil. It was indulgent and different, something we liked indulging in. Of course, it’s impossible not to talk about the cocktails. We tried My Malena, a bold yet refreshing concoction of gin, elder flower, sweet basil, lemon, and honey water. Following that was Ciao bella, a delightful mix of sambuca, pears, mint and dill cordial, topped with prosecco. The drinks paired well with the food.

And how could we miss the pasta and pizza here! We dug into the herb chicken pizza, topped with succulent chicken chunks, gooey cheese, and more, sprinkling a dash of oregano before taking bite after bite until we were fully content. To round it off, we ordered Penne mama rosa, cooked with cherry tomatoes and a creamy cheese sauce, tossed with coloured peppers, broccoli, and mushrooms. Comforting and familiar, it reminded us why pasta is often our go-to dish during outings.

We walked away with happy hearts, delighted by the food and the vibes.

Rs 2,000 upwards for two.

At HITEC City.

Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi