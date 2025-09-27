This new eatery in Hyderabad is all about good vibes, delicious food, and crafted cocktails

The hospitalit y scene in Hyderabad has been buzzing with new eateries offering flavours from across the world. What feels different now, however, is how the spotlight is gradually shifting towards the liquor experience. From pop-ups to bar takeovers, there’s a whole new culture brewing, one that’s about savouring drinks in their true form. Amidst this, we stumbled upon a newly opened place, Last Saturday. The name perfectly captures that feeling of a weekend spent with friends, when you let go of worries, chill out, and have so much fun that the memories spill over into the workweek.
At the entrance, a short climb up the stairs and through the main door revealed a stunning ambience. The colour palette was amazing with dominant hues of peacock green, maroon red, and solid tones of green and blue. The space unfolds into two sections, each with its own impressive bar counter. Overhead, the ceiling features lively paintings depicting people indulging in food, drinks, and cheerful conversations, an artistic touch that enhances the overall character of the place.
Known for its crafted cocktails and ‘inspired food,’ the place serves up a thoughtfully curated menu where every dish blends Indianness with a hint of experimentation. We began with the Guacamole bhel tart, a savoury baked delight filled with guacamole and crunchy bhel. Curiosity struck when we moved on to the sealed burgers. Unlike regular ones, these arrive completely closed, hiding the filling until you take that first bite. Our choice, the Jalapeño Sambal melt, revealed soft cottage cheese, making each bite memorable.
Since the eatery is celebrated for its drinks, we couldn’t miss Saturday calling. Served with a gorgeous foamy shell on top, the idea was to eat the chilli-kissed foam first and then sip the cocktail. For mains, the Bibimbap hot stone bowl was a highlight. Served piping hot, the Korean classic featured sticky rice topped with sautéed vegetables and the chef ’s signature sauce, offering a soul-warming experience. The Veg pad Thai noodles were also impeccable, lending a perfect balance of spicy, tangy, and sweet notes. To enjoy something with a local note, we tried the Donne mamsam biryani. Fragrant rice cooked with tender mutton pieces made for a wholesome meal.
Finally, we ended the meal on a sweet note with the Trio chocolate symphony. As the rich sauce was poured over the dessert, it transformed into a decadent delight, and we enjoyed it thoroughly.
Rs 1,500 upwards for two.
At Banjara Hills.
