This new eatery in Hyderabad is all about good vibes, delicious food, and crafted cocktails

Known for its crafted cocktails and ‘inspired food,’ the place serves up a thoughtfully curated menu where every dish blends Indianness with a hint of experimentation. We began with the Guacamole bhel tart, a savoury baked delight filled with guacamole and crunchy bhel. Curiosity struck when we moved on to the sealed burgers. Unlike regular ones, these arrive completely closed, hiding the filling until you take that first bite. Our choice, the Jalapeño Sambal melt, revealed soft cottage cheese, making each bite memorable.

Since the eatery is celebrated for its drinks, we couldn’t miss Saturday calling. Served with a gorgeous foamy shell on top, the idea was to eat the chilli-kissed foam first and then sip the cocktail. For mains, the Bibimbap hot stone bowl was a highlight. Served piping hot, the Korean classic featured sticky rice topped with sautéed vegetables and the chef ’s signature sauce, offering a soul-warming experience. The Veg pad Thai noodles were also impeccable, lending a perfect balance of spicy, tangy, and sweet notes. To enjoy something with a local note, we tried the Donne mamsam biryani. Fragrant rice cooked with tender mutton pieces made for a wholesome meal.

Finally, we ended the meal on a sweet note with the Trio chocolate symphony. As the rich sauce was poured over the dessert, it transformed into a decadent delight, and we enjoyed it thoroughly.

Rs 1,500 upwards for two.

At Banjara Hills.

