This vegetarian restaurant in Hyderabad rolls out a new menu

One of the best things about this city is that it’s home to people with all kinds of taste palettes. From kebabs and biryanis to all things vegetarian, you’ll find eateries and cafés serving every kind of delights. All you need to do is know your craving and you’ll have a spot to make your heart happy. We recently found ours at Patangg Vegetarian Delight, a multicuisine restaurant loved for its vegetarian and Jain offerings. As they completed a year in the city of food lovers, they celebrated with a brand new menu, and we went to try their newly added treats.
For starters, we tried the Veg cheese shami kebab, succulent roundels stuffed with cheese, crispy on the outside and soft inside, making for a delightful bite. next came the Veg chilli bullets, prepared with vegetables and bringing just the right fiery twist to our experience. We also gorged on the Chilli water chestnut. The crunchy texture paired wonderfully with the masalas it was tossed in. Continuing the streak, we picked the Palak patta chaat, topped with curd, chutneys, sev, and all the quintessential chaat elements layered over crisp besan-coated spinach leaves. Quite an amazing treat! when we spotted the famous Sindhi breakfast treat, Dal Pakwan, we couldn’t resist. Crispy fried flatbread topped with dal, chutneys, onions, and tomatoes, it was a wholesome indulgence. Not to miss were their Sichuan momos, an absolute delight.
From the main course, we dug into a variety of curries, starting with the Fantastic curry, a comforting cottage cheese preparation, and the Dhaniya adraki, a flavourful paneer dish infused with fresh ginger and cilantro. Further, what caught our attention was the Parda paneer, aptly named for its layer of melted cheese covering the dish like a curtain. the Malai soya chaap curry, creamy and luscious, added to the gastronomy. To enhance the experience, we paired these curries with Bullet naan and the Black pepper pudina roti, making it a wholesome and satisfying meal.
From the rice selection, we went with the Veg tom yum rice, a unique medley of spices with a tangy twist that was spicy, sour and pleasantly savoury. Alongside, we sipped on refreshing Jamun lassi and the quirky night sea soda. To wrap it all up, we enjoyed a drool-worthy apricot delight, what more could we have asked for?
INR 1,000 upwards for two. At Kacheguda.
