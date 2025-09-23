This vegetarian restaurant in Hyderabad rolls out a new menu

One of the best things about this city is that it’s home to people with all kinds of taste palettes. From kebabs and biryanis to all things vegetarian, you’ll find eateries and cafés serving every kind of delights. All you need to do is know your craving and you’ll have a spot to make your heart happy. We recently found ours at Patangg Vegetarian Delight, a multicuisine restaurant loved for its vegetarian and Jain offerings. As they completed a year in the city of food lovers, they celebrated with a brand new menu, and we went to try their newly added treats.

Veg chilli bullets, prepared with vegetables, carried just the right fiery twist to our experience

For starters, we tried the Veg cheese shami kebab, succulent roundels stuffed with cheese, crispy on the outside and soft inside, making for a delightful bite. next came the Veg chilli bullets, prepared with vegetables and bringing just the right fiery twist to our experience. We also gorged on the Chilli water chestnut. The crunchy texture paired wonderfully with the masalas it was tossed in. Continuing the streak, we picked the Palak patta chaat, topped with curd, chutneys, sev, and all the quintessential chaat elements layered over crisp besan-coated spinach leaves. Quite an amazing treat! when we spotted the famous Sindhi breakfast treat, Dal Pakwan, we couldn’t resist. Crispy fried flatbread topped with dal, chutneys, onions, and tomatoes, it was a wholesome indulgence. Not to miss were their Sichuan momos, an absolute delight.