This restaurant in Hyderabad celebrates the vibrant tea culture in the land of golden pagodas

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that tea is the answer to all problems. From the soothing aroma of the leaves to sharing cups over heartfelt conversations, tea creates moments of comfort, whether at home or lively tapris outside. Interestingly, this sentiment resonates just as deeply in Burma, where vibrant tea shops are hubs of community and culinary richness, with friendships brewing over endless cups of Burmese tea. Embracing this spirit, Burma Burma has introduced a limited-edition menu, From Burma, With Tea, featuring an array of brews and delightful treats.
We started with a wholesome Seared tofu and avocado salad, a refreshing blend of tofu, avocados, tomatoes, and scallions, tossed in zesty lime and chilli-garlic oil. When the craving for something warm hit, we ordered the Yangon royal tea, frothy, creamy, and sweet, pure indulgence in a cup. We also tried the Classic Burmese pulled tea, a comforting blend of black tea, condensed milk, and evaporated milk that instantly transported us to Burma’s bustling streets. Paired with crackling snacks, it felt like a warm hug in a cup.
From there, we dug into the Corner cart skewers, pan-seared mock meatballs glazed in sticky chilli sauce, a fun and flavourful bite. Next came the Cracklin’ Burmese dumplings, stuffed with edamame and shiitake mushrooms and served with a fiery mustard-chilli dip. And if you’re a potato lover, the Chin state potato croquettes are pure joy. Crispy on the outside, filled with spiced mock meat, and served over a rich black bean dip, every spoonful was a treat for the taste buds. What took the experience a notch higher was the Tea shop noodle bowl, a hearty combination of noodles with mock meat, slow-cooked onion and chilli curry, wheat flakes, fried onions, and roasted chillies. The real magic? Mixing it all together, squeezing a dash of lime, and digging in. For desserts, we chomped on Tea shop toast served with custard apple milk.
To wrap things up, we had a cold brew from the Pulled tea section; the Coconut iced tea, a refreshing must-try. If you’re a true tea lover, this spot definitely deserves a visit.
The menu is live till September 30.
