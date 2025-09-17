This restaurant in Hyderabad celebrates the vibrant tea culture in the land of golden pagodas

From there, we dug into the Corner cart skewers, pan-seared mock meatballs glazed in sticky chilli sauce, a fun and flavourful bite. Next came the Cracklin’ Burmese dumplings, stuffed with edamame and shiitake mushrooms and served with a fiery mustard-chilli dip. And if you’re a potato lover, the Chin state potato croquettes are pure joy. Crispy on the outside, filled with spiced mock meat, and served over a rich black bean dip, every spoonful was a treat for the taste buds. What took the experience a notch higher was the Tea shop noodle bowl, a hearty combination of noodles with mock meat, slow-cooked onion and chilli curry, wheat flakes, fried onions, and roasted chillies. The real magic? Mixing it all together, squeezing a dash of lime, and digging in. For desserts, we chomped on Tea shop toast served with custard apple milk.

To wrap things up, we had a cold brew from the Pulled tea section; the Coconut iced tea, a refreshing must-try. If you’re a true tea lover, this spot definitely deserves a visit.

The menu is live till September 30.

Rs 280 for two. At HITEC City.

