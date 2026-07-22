After Taylor Swift's wedding snub, does Blake Lively have a new girl gang?

As for Blake Lively's new girl squad, a source spilled the beans that she is "expanding her social circle" and had formed a closer bond with the Glazer sisters after the trio collaborated on a project back in 2025.

The fact that Karlie Kloss scored an invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, while Blake Lively was left off the guest list, has many fans convinced that the once-solid BFFs are done for good. Amid their friendship drama, it's been widely speculated that the "betty" hitmaker wanted to keep her distance in order to protect her peace after Swift's name was publicly dragged into the sexual harassment lawsuit Lively filed against Justin Baldoni.

Though neither party has said anything about their friendship being beyond repair just yet, recent developments have made a future reunion seem unlikely.