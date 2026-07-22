After Taylor Swift's wedding snub, does Blake Lively have a new girl gang?

Almost three weeks after the Gossip Girl star, Blake Lively, got snubbed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift from their big Madison Square Garden wedding, the former is proudly showing off her new friendship circle, spotted during the FIFA World Cup Finale.
On July 19, 2026, Blake shared a glimpse of her girls' day out at the FIFA World Cup Final with her longtime gal pal Emma Gray and Stoney Clover, Lane founders Kendall and Libby Glazer. She also took to her Instagram Stories to share a group selfie with her crew from inside the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Despite the drama surrounding her fallout with Taylor Swift, the Shallows star seemed to be in good spirits, smiling widely.
As Taylor Swift's wedding day approached, speculation abounded over whether she and Blake would reconcile in time for her to attend. The long-time friends were rumored to have fallen out over the actor's legal battle with her It Ends With Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni. However, there were reports saying that Blake hadn't received an invite to the Madison square garden wedding after she and husband Ryan Reynolds were photographed at a horse show in Lake Placid on the eve of the ceremony.
The wedding snub was even more tormenting when another former bestie, Karlie Kloss, made it to the guest list, quite surprisingly. Aside from the supermodel, several other members of Taylor Swift's famous girl squad were in attendance, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Lena Dunham, and Zoë Kravitz.
As for Blake Lively's new girl squad, a source spilled the beans that she is "expanding her social circle" and had formed a closer bond with the Glazer sisters after the trio collaborated on a project back in 2025.
The fact that Karlie Kloss scored an invite to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, while Blake Lively was left off the guest list, has many fans convinced that the once-solid BFFs are done for good. Amid their friendship drama, it's been widely speculated that the "betty" hitmaker wanted to keep her distance in order to protect her peace after Swift's name was publicly dragged into the sexual harassment lawsuit Lively filed against Justin Baldoni.
Though neither party has said anything about their friendship being beyond repair just yet, recent developments have made a future reunion seem unlikely.
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