Justin Baldoni and wife Emily open up about Blake Lively legal drama in latest video

However, Emily quickly added that attitude "doesn’t negate the injustice and the pain that we have also felt in the last few year". "Reality is that there’s been a lot of trauma for us to move through as a family", she added.

Talking about why they had not spoken up all this time, Justin said, "There have been so many painful things that have been spoken into existence over the last couple of years, that created so much noise. And we didn’t want to add to the noise. So we just wanted to let the justice system run its course."

"When people see us on the street [and ask] how are you, we are healing. And if you've ever been through something traumatic you know that healing isn't linear it looks different every day um and we have had to rethink for ourselves what is real and what matters It’s this. It’s our family, it’s our friends, it’s our community, who have been there for us, it’s our faith. I think we’re closer, more devoted, and steadfast in our faith than we’ve ever been", he added.

At the end of the video, Emily implied that they will speak on the issue more in the future but for now, this is all.