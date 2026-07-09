Justin Baldoni and wife Emily open up about Blake Lively legal drama in latest video

Justin Baldoni and his wife, Emily Baldoni shared a video on their Instagram, opening up about the long-drawn legal drama involving Blake Lively and how that affected them.
In the video, posted on July 8, 2026, the couple thanked the fans for their support and spoke about their healing journey.
Justin Baldoni was involved in a controversial lawsuit with actress Blake Lively. The two were co-stars on It Ends With Us which was directed by Justin as well. The actress accused the actor-director of sexual harassment and alleged a hostile work environment.
Justin retaliated with a defamation countersuit and the legal saga grabbed all headlines as fans were divided. The drama intensified when the judge dismissed both their claims and eventually, the two parties reached a settlement in May, ending the nearly two-year legal battle.
In the shared video, Justin Baldoni began by saying, "We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it’s not because we haven’t had anything to say, because lord knows we have, but it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to. It just didn’t feel like the right time".
Emily, who was sitting right by her husband said that it finally feels like that the moment to open up has come. "What does feel important is that we can genuinely say that we are sitting here today feeling immense gratitude for so many things and so many people and so many things that have happened to us", she continued.
However, Emily quickly added that attitude "doesn’t negate the injustice and the pain that we have also felt in the last few year". "Reality is that there’s been a lot of trauma for us to move through as a family", she added.
Talking about why they had not spoken up all this time, Justin said, "There have been so many painful things that have been spoken into existence over the last couple of years, that created so much noise. And we didn’t want to add to the noise. So we just wanted to let the justice system run its course."
"When people see us on the street [and ask] how are you, we are healing. And if you've ever been through something traumatic you know that healing isn't linear it looks different every day um and we have had to rethink for ourselves what is real and what matters It’s this. It’s our family, it’s our friends, it’s our community, who have been there for us, it’s our faith. I think we’re closer, more devoted, and steadfast in our faith than we’ve ever been", he added.
At the end of the video, Emily implied that they will speak on the issue more in the future but for now, this is all.