Maaya Revathi makes history as first Indian woman in 14 years to reach WTA quarterfinal

17-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi has scripted a historic chapter for Indian sports by becoming the first Indian woman in 14 years to reach a WTA Tour-level singles quarterfinal. The teenager achieved this monumental feat at the Chennai Open, echoing a milestone last reached by Sania Mirza at the Pattaya Open in February 2012.

Maaya Revathi reaches WTA quarterfinals in historic win

Currently ranked 669th in the world, Maaya secured her quarterfinal spot with a resilient 6-4, 6-3 victory over Polish qualifier Weronika Falkowska. Despite Weronika being ranked significantly higher at 277th, the young Indian talent showcased immense composure on the court.

The match was a rollercoaster of service breaks, double faults and unforced errors. After a shaky start featuring five successive breaks of serve in the first set, Maaya found her rhythm. She opted for an aggressive baseline approach to counter her opponent's heavy hitting and secure the win. "I am happy to get the win," Maaya confessed after the match. "It was not as good as I wanted it to be... but I am happy that I found ways to win."