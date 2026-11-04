Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu makes history with India’s first Youth Olympics wushu medal

Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu scripted history for Indian wushu after clinching a bronze medal in the women's Changquan combined event at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. Her podium finish marks India's first-ever medal in the discipline at the competition, cementing a monumental achievement as wushu made its official debut at the Games.
Rajkumari finished third overall with an aggregate score of 18.039 points. Egypt's Sondos Sonbol took gold with 18.660 points, while Venezuela's Valeria Frannerys Dudamel Alvarado earned silver with 18.199 points.
The competition required athletes to execute two distinct routines, combining scores from both the weapon-based Gunshu and bare-handed Changquan disciplines. Rajkumari experienced a steady rise during the event. After scoring 8.723 points in the Gunshu routine to place fourth, she rebounded with an impressive 9.316 points in Changquan—ranking second amongst the eight finalists—to secure her spot on the podium.
Rajkumari had previously qualified for the final in second place after recording 17.982 points in the preliminary round. Before her final push, she expressed her high ambitions, stating, "I will take a medal, and go back home. Actually, not just any medal, I will take gold."
While Rajkumari narrowly missed out on the top prize, her bronze takes India’s overall medal tally to three at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. The triumph follows earlier successes by judoka Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada, who secured silver in the women's 63kg category, and swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu, who took bronze in the women's 100m freestyle.