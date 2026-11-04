Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu makes history with India’s first Youth Olympics wushu medal

Rajkumari had previously qualified for the final in second place after recording 17.982 points in the preliminary round. Before her final push, she expressed her high ambitions, stating, "I will take a medal, and go back home. Actually, not just any medal, I will take gold."

While Rajkumari narrowly missed out on the top prize, her bronze takes India’s overall medal tally to three at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games. The triumph follows earlier successes by judoka Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada, who secured silver in the women's 63kg category, and swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu, who took bronze in the women's 100m freestyle.