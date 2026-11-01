Manisha Bhanwala makes history with gold at World Wrestling Championships

Manisha Bhanwala created history on October 30, 2026, by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Senior World Wrestling Championships. Competing in the women's 59kg freestyle category in Astana, Kazakhstan, the 29-year-old defeated American wrestler Abigail Nette 8-6 in the final after recovering from a six-point deficit.

The victory marks a significant milestone for Indian wrestling, which had previously come close to securing a women's world title but had not won gold at the senior level. Bhanwala's achievement also made her only the second Indian wrestler to win a senior world championship title, following Sushil Kumar, who won gold in the men's 66kg category in 2010.

Manisha Bhanwala's historic comeback at World Wrestling Championships

The final against Nette began on a difficult note. Nette took an early 6-0 lead, putting the Indian grappler under pressure. However, Bhanwala gradually recovered, reducing the deficit before mounting a decisive comeback in the second period.