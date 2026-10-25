PV Sindhu finishes runner-up at French Open 2026

PV Sindhu finished runner-up at the French Open 2026 after losing to South Korea’s An Se-young in the women’s singles final on Sunday. Sindhu took the opening game 21-16 but was unable to maintain her advantage as the world No. 1 won the next two games 21-11 and 21-12 to claim the title.

The defeat extended Sindhu’s losing record against An Se-young to 11 matches. Ranked world No. 9, had reached the final after a series of wins at the BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament in Paris.

For An Se-young, the victory marked her third consecutive French Open title, further extending her run of success at the tournament.

PV Sindhu vs An Se-young French Open 2026 final

First game: PV Sindhu wins 21-16

Sindhu made a strong start to the final and took the opening game 21-16. The Indian used the early advantage to put pressure on the top-ranked Se-young and moved within a game of winning the championship.

Second game: An Se-young wins 21-11

An Se-young responded in the second game, improving her control of the rallies and restricting Sindhu’s scoring opportunities. Se-young won the game 21-11 to level the match and force a deciding game.

Third game: An Se-young wins 21-12

The world No. 1 carried her momentum into the decider. An Se-young won the third game 21-12 to complete the comeback and secure the championship. Sindhu was unable to recover the advantage she had established in the opening game.

The final score was PV Sindhu 21-16, 11-21, 12-21 An Se-young.

Sindhu advanced to the title match after winning four consecutive matches. She began with a three-game victory over Thailand’s Supanida Katethong, winning 21-14, 8-21, 23-21.

She then defeated Japan’s Riko Gunji 21-12, 21-16 in the second round and Chinese Taipei’s Chiu Pin-chian 21-13, 21-14 in the quarter-finals.

In the semi-finals, Sindhu overcame Japan’s Hina Akechi 21-10, 20-22, 21-16 in a match lasting one hour and 13 minutes. The victory secured her place in the final, where she eventually finished second.