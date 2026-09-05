PV Sindhu finds family in Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan after cosy Chennai dinner

Chennai has long occupied a cherished corner in Sindhu’s heart, largely due to her beloved aunt Senthilkumararthi, yet this gathering created a deeper emotional anchor in the coastal metropolis. "Chennai has always felt like home with my beloved aunty @senthilkumararthi there, but after this evening, it somehow feels like I have a little more family waiting for me there now," she wrote, signing off by calling the hosts "all heart".

Nayanthara and Vignesh promptly reciprocated the affection. Responding in the comments, Nayanthara wrote, "Love n onlyyyy love for u guys," while Vignesh commented, "Toooo sweeet u two. Lots of love from us always." Expanding on his social media stories, Vignesh offered touching praise for Sindhu and Datta, "@pvsindhu1 not the tough person we see on the court :) you are all heart. And dear Datta my man :) lots of love & respect to you both."

This charming crossover between elite sport and cinema highlights how shared warmth transcends professional arenas. For Sindhu and Datta, their latest southern sojourn proved that the finest meals nourish both friendship and family.