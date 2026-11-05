Shraddha Kapoor says she barely keeps up with social media messages

“I actually don’t handle criticism,” Shraddha said, adding that there is little to manage when she isn’t engaging with it. She said she can barely keep up with her own messages, let alone the commentary around her work.

Her distance from her phone has a cost. Friends, directors and producers regularly tell her off for being unreachable, she said. She also pointed out that she has no manager and no agency representing her, so there is no team screening messages on her behalf. Her priority, she said, is to keep working.

The remark echoes how she has talked about negativity before. In earlier interviews she has said she tries not to let criticism overwhelm her and that she doesn’t dwell on films that fail to land.