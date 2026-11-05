Shraddha Kapoor says she barely keeps up with social media messages

Shraddha Kapoor has a simple answer for how she copes with online criticism: she doesn’t really cope, because she isn’t looking.
During a recent Ask Me Anything session on social media, the actor was answering a fan. Her accent and Marathi line delivery in the trailer for her next movie Eetha, in which she plays the renowned Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar, have drawn criticism.
“I actually don’t handle criticism,” Shraddha said, adding that there is little to manage when she isn’t engaging with it. She said she can barely keep up with her own messages, let alone the commentary around her work.
Her distance from her phone has a cost. Friends, directors and producers regularly tell her off for being unreachable, she said. She also pointed out that she has no manager and no agency representing her, so there is no team screening messages on her behalf. Her priority, she said, is to keep working.
The remark echoes how she has talked about negativity before. In earlier interviews she has said she tries not to let criticism overwhelm her and that she doesn’t dwell on films that fail to land.
Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is a biographical musical drama rooted in Maharashtra’s Tamasha and Lavani traditions. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Utekar, presented by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations, and has music by Ajay-Atul. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Siddharth Jadhav play key roles. The film is scheduled for release on December 4, 2026.
Born in Pandharpur in 1935 into a family of folk performers, Vithabai became one of Maharashtra’s best-known Tamasha artistes and earned the title “Tamasha Samradni.” She received presidential medals for her contribution to the form, and the state government later instituted a lifetime achievement award in her name. She died in 2002.
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