Ramayana: Part 1 movie review: Yash steals the show as Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s visually grand epic starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi

Visuals that remain with you

The visual ambition is evident from the beginning. The VFX and cinematography create a world that is often impressive, and several action sequences are genuinely enjoyable. The encounters between Rama, Sita and Lakshmana (Ravi Dubey) and the rakshasas during their forest exile are particularly engaging. However, not every spectacle lands. The opening war sequence involving Indra Dev feels underwhelming, and Kunal Kapoor does not quite convince in the role. Some action sequences, too, work better than others.

One sequence that stays with you is Ravana’s confrontation with Jatayu. The aerial chariot, the fight between the two and the way the episode unfolds make it a visual highlight. But it is Jatayu’s death that gives the sequence its emotional weight. Anupam Kher’s voice adds just the right gravitas to the character. I found myself genuinely moved by the moment.

Do the leads play their part?

And then there is Yash. As Ravana, he is superb. His screen presence, physicality and intensity make it difficult to look away whenever he appears. The scene in which he sits with his ten heads before setting out to abduct Sita, disguised as a sage, is particularly striking. Yash gives Ravana a commanding presence without making him one-dimensional.

Ranbir looks the part as Rama and is convincing in the action sequences, as well as in his interactions with Dasharatha (Arun Govil) and Lakshmana. There is no need to compare his portrayal with Arun Govil’s iconic television Rama; they belong to different interpretations. However, the film struggles to establish a convincing chemistry between Ranbir and Sai Pallavi. Looking right individually is one thing; making the audience feel the relationship is quite another. Sai Pallavi, despite her screen time, songs and quieter moments, comes across as an average Sita.