Ramayana: Part 1 movie review: Yash steals the show as Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s visually grand epic starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi

What does it take to bring one of India’s most familiar epics to the big screen without making it feel familiar? Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 takes on that challenge with considerable ambition. And if you are watching it on the big screen, preferably in IMAX, there is plenty to take in. But what makes this retelling interesting is not just its scale. It is the space it gives to Ravana’s rise alongside Rama’s journey.
The film follows Rama (Ranbir Kapoor), from his life in Ayodhya and marriage to Sita (Sai Pallavi) to his 14-year exile, which eventually leads to her abduction by Ravana (Yash). Based on Valmiki’s epic, this first instalment spends time establishing both sides of the story. Ravana is not merely introduced as the villain waiting at the other end of Rama’s journey; we see his rise, power and the forces that shape him. The women, too, are given distinct identities rather than being reduced to the men around them.
Visuals that remain with you
The visual ambition is evident from the beginning. The VFX and cinematography create a world that is often impressive, and several action sequences are genuinely enjoyable. The encounters between Rama, Sita and Lakshmana (Ravi Dubey) and the rakshasas during their forest exile are particularly engaging. However, not every spectacle lands. The opening war sequence involving Indra Dev feels underwhelming, and Kunal Kapoor does not quite convince in the role. Some action sequences, too, work better than others.
One sequence that stays with you is Ravana’s confrontation with Jatayu. The aerial chariot, the fight between the two and the way the episode unfolds make it a visual highlight. But it is Jatayu’s death that gives the sequence its emotional weight. Anupam Kher’s voice adds just the right gravitas to the character. I found myself genuinely moved by the moment.
Do the leads play their part?
And then there is Yash. As Ravana, he is superb. His screen presence, physicality and intensity make it difficult to look away whenever he appears. The scene in which he sits with his ten heads before setting out to abduct Sita, disguised as a sage, is particularly striking. Yash gives Ravana a commanding presence without making him one-dimensional.
Ranbir looks the part as Rama and is convincing in the action sequences, as well as in his interactions with Dasharatha (Arun Govil) and Lakshmana. There is no need to compare his portrayal with Arun Govil’s iconic television Rama; they belong to different interpretations. However, the film struggles to establish a convincing chemistry between Ranbir and Sai Pallavi. Looking right individually is one thing; making the audience feel the relationship is quite another. Sai Pallavi, despite her screen time, songs and quieter moments, comes across as an average Sita.
An ensemble supporting cast with hits and misses
The supporting cast has its share of memorable turns. Ravi Dubey is convincing as Lakshmana, Rakul Preet Singh is perfectly cast as a gorgeous yet devilish Shurpanakha, and Arun Govil makes an ideal Dasharatha. Sheeba Chaddha is particularly effective as Manthara. Shobana is wonderful as Ravana’s mother, while Vivek Oberoi’s performance makes less of an impact. Lara Dutta tries hard as Kaikeyi, but her urban persona occasionally comes through, making the character less convincing.
The A.R Rahman and Hans Zimmer Collab? Worh it?
The music deserves a mention, too. A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer’s score complements the film’s visual scale. There was considerable criticism of Rahman’s music after the release of the promotional material, including comparisons with qawwali. But within the film, the songs sit more naturally in the narrative. Perhaps some critics will have to reconsider their early verdict.
Expectations, misses and a visual treat
There are flaws, particularly in the central romance, but Ramayana: Part 1 remains an interesting cinematic interpretation of the epic. It also leaves you curious about what comes next. Sunny Deol’s presence as Lord Hanuman is revealed towards the end, while Raghav Juyal’s appearance as Meghnad, Ravana’s son, is worth waiting for. The next instalment will take the story towards the battle between Rama and Ravana to bring Sita back, with Part 2 scheduled for Diwali 2028. For now, this is a spectacle best experienced on the big screen.