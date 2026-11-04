Munna Bhai 3 confirmed: Farhad Samji reunites with Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Dutt after 23 years

Rajkumar has deliberately held back on rushing a third chapter for over two decades, choosing to wait until a narrative genuinely matched the standard set by the first two classics. He has consistently maintained that he did not wish to make a sequel unless he was happy with the script, explaining that he decided to bring Farhad into the fold because the franchise needed someone with a fresh voice.

With Farhad now working to complete the screenplay, pre-production is gathering momentum. Fans have waited patiently since 2006's Lage Raho Munna Bhai, which followed the smash debut of the 2003 original. Now, with the creative pieces aligned, Sanjay and Arshad are finally gearing up to step back into the shoes of Bollywood’s most cherished brotherhood when production commences in 2027.