Munna Bhai 3 confirmed: Farhad Samji reunites with Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Dutt after 23 years

Munna and Circuit are officially prepping their grand return to cinema screens. The eagerly anticipated third installment in the beloved comedy franchise has officially entered its pre-production stage, with screenwriter Farhad Samji brought on board to craft the script alongside filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The project, starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in their career-defining roles, is slated to go on floors in 2027.
The development marks a notable creative reunion for Farhad, Rajkumar and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra after 23 years. Farhad’s journey with the franchise originally began on Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) following an urgent late-night phone call from composer Anu Malik. Tasked with penning the opening verse for the chart-topping hit M Bole Toh overnight, Farhad delivered the iconic tapori refrain that helped define the titular character’s identity, cementing an enduring professional bond with Rajkumar.
Rajkumar has deliberately held back on rushing a third chapter for over two decades, choosing to wait until a narrative genuinely matched the standard set by the first two classics. He has consistently maintained that he did not wish to make a sequel unless he was happy with the script, explaining that he decided to bring Farhad into the fold because the franchise needed someone with a fresh voice.
With Farhad now working to complete the screenplay, pre-production is gathering momentum. Fans have waited patiently since 2006's Lage Raho Munna Bhai, which followed the smash debut of the 2003 original. Now, with the creative pieces aligned, Sanjay and Arshad are finally gearing up to step back into the shoes of Bollywood’s most cherished brotherhood when production commences in 2027.