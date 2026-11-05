Texas’ new attorney general Nathan Johnson once composed the soundtrack for Dragon Ball Z

“If you grew up watching ‘Dragon Ball Z,’ you might know me better than you think: I composed the musical scores for 67 episodes and five movies and had a great time doing it,” Nathan shared on his official Facebook page.

His portfolio features some of the franchise’s most celebrated feature films, including The World’s Strongest, The Tree of Might, Broly — Second Coming, Fusion Reborn and Wrath of the Dragon.

Writing the soundtrack also offered unexpected family perks during late-night studio sessions. “I wrote the musical scores, wall to wall, of 67 episodes of ‘Dragon Ball Z’ and five of the movies,” Nathan recalled. “I had a one-year-old at the time, and I remember him sitting on my knee and stuff blowing up. He’s like, ‘Oh, Daddy Goku!’ He thought it was super cool. It gave me a creative outlet and a cultural connection that very few people have had the opportunity to have.”

A true multihyphenate with a physics degree alongside his legal qualifications, Nathan successfully pivoted from the recording studio to public office, passing well over a hundred bills as a state senator. As he prepares to lead the state’s legal arm, Nathan proves that formidable legal acumen and classic pop culture street cred can go hand in hand.