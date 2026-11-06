Anya Taylor-Joy's fuller cheeks spark buccal fat reversal buzz: Did she undo her cosmetic procedure?

There is an increasing debate about Anya Taylor-Joy's buccal fat reversal. In one of her pictures, it is claimed that her cheeks appeared to be fuller compared to before. The post read, "But why is her buccal fat back…?" and was viewed by 7.9 million people on X. Nevertheless, there has been no confirmation from the actress that she has undergone buccal fat removal surgery. So why do people think she did so?
The online debate started after some people observed fuller cheeks in the recent picture of Anya Taylor-Joy. Some people feel her face looks different now, leading to the belief that she might have undone her buccal fat reduction surgery
This discussion has also polarised social media users. While many were criticising the cosmetic industry for exploiting changes in beauty standards for profit, one user quipped that surgeons had managed to 'farm women's insecurities not once but twice' by endorsing both buccal fat removal and buccal fat restoration. Another wondered why restoration was being marketed as a fresh cosmetic fad.
Buccal fat removal requires the surgical removal of some amount of fat that naturally resides behind the cheekbones. It takes about 30 to 60 minutes to complete the surgery.
But replacing the missing volume does not mean injecting the same lost fat. As the buccal fat pads cannot be regrown again, the surgeons resort to other techniques such as facial fat grafting, dermal fillers, or dermal-fat grafts for hollow cheeks.
The discussion surrounding Anya Taylor-Joy reflects a shift in cosmetic beauty trends. Over the last few years, the fashion in Hollywood has been towards more prominent cheekbones and slender faces. Other celebrities who went through that treatment include Bella Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Sophie Turner and Lea Michele.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.