Anya Taylor-Joy's fuller cheeks spark buccal fat reversal buzz: Did she undo her cosmetic procedure?

There is an increasing debate about Anya Taylor-Joy's buccal fat reversal. In one of her pictures, it is claimed that her cheeks appeared to be fuller compared to before. The post read, "But why is her buccal fat back…?" and was viewed by 7.9 million people on X. Nevertheless, there has been no confirmation from the actress that she has undergone buccal fat removal surgery. So why do people think she did so?

Anya Taylor-Joy's viral photo brings buccal fat restoration into focus

The online debate started after some people observed fuller cheeks in the recent picture of Anya Taylor-Joy. Some people feel her face looks different now, leading to the belief that she might have undone her buccal fat reduction surgery