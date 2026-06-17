Anya Taylor-Joy boards The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum as the newest cast member

The anticipation for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is reaching new heights, and the latest casting update has only fueled the excitement. Anya Taylor-Joy has reportedly joined the fantasy epic, adding to a star-studded lineup that includes Kate Winslet (Marigol), Jamie Dornan (Strider), and Leo Woodall (Halvard).
Directed by Andy Serkis, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is set to be one of the crowd favourite films in the following year. With most of its cast being already taken onboard, Anya joins a stellar crew in this fantastical drama. The Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee is set to play the role of Seren, a Sindar Elf of the Woodland Realm, who is described as “a trusted and lethal agent of King Thranduil.” Following this role, it will be a third for Anya in Warner Bros. production as the prior includes Furiosa and Dune.
As the announcement came through, fans excitedly commented on Anya’s involvement with the project. One user wrote, “This is good casting, and I hope Howard Shore is returning as the composer”, while another added, “Please don’t be woke. Anya is a great actress, and LOTR is one of the greatest stories of all time.”
While others had some different points of view. One wrote, “Just because you casted her I can tell you it will be a flop if not a disaster”, another added, “Shes my favorite actress but this movie is just a bad idea.”
Further raising expectations, the project brings back several of the key architects of the original LOTR films. And it is not just the direction that Andy is bringing to the plate. He will return as Gollum in the upcoming film, reprising the iconic role he brought to life in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.
Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Zane Weiner will come together as the producers while Ken Kamins, Andy Serkis, and Jonathan Cavendish of The Imaginarium serve as executive producers.
As per a post by Warner Bros, the film is set to release in theatres in December 2027.
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