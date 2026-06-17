Anya Taylor-Joy boards The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum as the newest cast member

The anticipation for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is reaching new heights, and the latest casting update has only fueled the excitement. Anya Taylor-Joy has reportedly joined the fantasy epic, adding to a star-studded lineup that includes Kate Winslet (Marigol), Jamie Dornan (Strider), and Leo Woodall (Halvard).

The LOTR: Hunt for Gollum adds Anya Taylor-Joy to star-studded cast ahead of 2027 release

Directed by Andy Serkis, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is set to be one of the crowd favourite films in the following year. With most of its cast being already taken onboard, Anya joins a stellar crew in this fantastical drama. The Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee is set to play the role of Seren, a Sindar Elf of the Woodland Realm, who is described as “a trusted and lethal agent of King Thranduil.” Following this role, it will be a third for Anya in Warner Bros. production as the prior includes Furiosa and Dune.

As the announcement came through, fans excitedly commented on Anya’s involvement with the project. One user wrote, “This is good casting, and I hope Howard Shore is returning as the composer”, while another added, “Please don’t be woke. Anya is a great actress, and LOTR is one of the greatest stories of all time.”