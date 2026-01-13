A night of surprises and sweeps at the Golden Globes

The win came shortly after Jessie Buckley was named best female actor in a drama for her performance in the film. The result marked the evening’s most significant upset and underscored the Globes’ reputation for occasionally diverging from industry consensus.

It was also a strong showing for Warner Bros., which backed both One battle after another and Sinners. During his acceptance speech for best director, Anderson praised studio leadership for allowing filmmakers creative freedom, citing a range of projects that benefited from that approach.

Despite missing out on top film honours, Sinners did not leave empty-handed. The film won best score and cinematic and box-office achievement, a notable result for an original title released amid franchise-heavy competition. The film’s commercial performance, which some had initially viewed as modest, ultimately proved substantial, making it one of the most successful original releases in recent years.

The ceremony also recognised several awards-season favourites. Timothée Chalamet won his first Golden Globe for Marty Supreme, following multiple previous nominations. Stellan Skarsgård received a standing ovation after winning best supporting actor for Sentimental value, marking his first major Hollywood award.

On the television side, The Pitt won best drama series, with Noah Wyle also taking home an acting award. Netflix’s Adolescence dominated the limited-series categories, winning four awards, including acting honours for Erin Doherty, Stephen Graham and 16-year-old Owen Cooper. Seth Rogen’s Hollywood satire The studio claimed best comedy series, alongside a best male actor win for Rogen himself.

Hosted for the second consecutive year by Nikki Glaser, the ceremony balanced sharp humour with industry self-reflection. Her opening monologue leaned into satire, setting the tone for an evening that blended familiar glamour with subdued acknowledgement of a shifting entertainment landscape.

While the Golden Globes hold no direct correlation to the Academy Awards, their influence on awards momentum remains undeniable. This year’s ceremony reinforced prevailing narratives — with one carefully placed surprise — as the season continues toward its final stretch.