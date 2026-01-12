Black reigns as old Hollywood glamour returns at the Golden Globes

Black emerged as the defining colour at this year’s Golden Globes, with celebrities largely stepping away from vibrant hues in favour of classic silhouettes and old Hollywood glamour. The red carpet, staged at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, felt restrained yet expressive, marked by subtle personal twists rather than bold colour statements.
Ariana Grande, Teyana Taylor, Timothée Chalamet and many others leaned into monochrome dressing, proving that black can be anything but predictable. While the palette was minimal, the styling was not. Embellishments, textures and unexpected details gave the evening a playful edge.
Risk-takers Teyana Taylor and Jenna Ortega drew attention with daring “whale tail” moments — thong detailing peeking from the backs of their gowns. Taylor paired the look with a custom Schiaparelli dress, featuring a dramatic low back and glittering bow detail, while Ortega leaned into gothic territory in a Dilara Findikoglu gown complete with tasselled shoulders.
“I thought that was such a cheeky callback to Y2K fashion,” said InStyle fashion director Kevin Huynh. “You wouldn’t expect that on a red carpet.”
Grande, stepping away from her Wicked character’s signature pink, opted for a black Vivienne Westwood couture gown while keeping her trademark ponytail. Other stars embracing black included Ayo Edebiri, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Mia Goth. Edebiri wore a black off-the-shoulder Chanel dress adorned with jewelled shoulders from Matthieu Blazy’s Métiers d’Art 2026 collection.
Navigating the towering staircases of the carpet required care, with celebrities lining up at the bottom and carefully ascending, echoing the theatricality of the Met Gala. The 83rd Golden Globes, which have honoured excellence in film and television since 1944, offered an early glimpse into how stars may approach fashion throughout the awards season.
Though black dominated, not everyone followed suit. Host Nikki Glaser chose a blush-pink Zuhair Murad satin gown, while Emma Stone appeared in a butter-yellow Louis Vuitton skirt set. Metallics also made an appearance, with Renate Reinsve shimmering in a silver tasseled Louis Vuitton dress and Elle Fanning wearing a Gucci gown embroidered with Norwegian florals, nodding to their film Sentimental Value.
Sheer dressing continued its red carpet run. Lisa of Blackpink wore a black sheer Jacquemus dress, Jennifer Lopez opted for Jean-Louis Scherrer, and Jennifer Lawrence softened the trend with a floral sheer Givenchy gown designed by Sarah Burton.
Men largely stayed traditional. Colman Domingo chose a black Valentino suit accented with silver leaf brooches, while Timothée Chalamet pared back his recent experimental looks in favour of a black velvet Chrome Hearts ensemble, paired with Timberland boots. After the buzz around his orange premiere look for Marty Supreme, the choice felt deliberately classic.
Together, the looks signalled a return to elegance — less about spectacle, more about enduring style.
