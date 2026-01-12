Black reigns as old Hollywood glamour returns at the Golden Globes

Black emerged as the defining colour at this year’s Golden Globes, with celebrities largely stepping away from vibrant hues in favour of classic silhouettes and old Hollywood glamour. The red carpet, staged at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, felt restrained yet expressive, marked by subtle personal twists rather than bold colour statements.

Why celebrities chose black over colour at the Golden Globes

Ariana Grande, Teyana Taylor, Timothée Chalamet and many others leaned into monochrome dressing, proving that black can be anything but predictable. While the palette was minimal, the styling was not. Embellishments, textures and unexpected details gave the evening a playful edge.

Risk-takers Teyana Taylor and Jenna Ortega drew attention with daring “whale tail” moments — thong detailing peeking from the backs of their gowns. Taylor paired the look with a custom Schiaparelli dress, featuring a dramatic low back and glittering bow detail, while Ortega leaned into gothic territory in a Dilara Findikoglu gown complete with tasselled shoulders.