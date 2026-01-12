Golden Globes 2026: Here’s the full list of winners

The revolutionary saga One Battle After Another won best picture, musical or comedy at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. Hamnet won best picture, drama at the ceremony Sunday night. Entering the night, One Battle After Another topped the list of nominations with nine, followed by Sentimental Value with eight.
Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the ceremony from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The night marked Glaser’s second consecutive year as host. The first award of the night went to Teyana Taylor, who won female supporting actor, motion picture for One Battle After Another.
Here's a list of winners at Golden Globes 2026:
Motion picture, drama: Hamnet
Motion picture, musical or comedy: One Battle After Another
Male actor, motion picture, drama: Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Female actor, motion picture, drama: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Female actor, motion picture, musical or comedy: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You
Male actor, motion picture, musical or comedy: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Female supporting actor, motion picture: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Male supporting actor, motion picture: Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Motion picture, non-English language: The Secret Agent, Brazil
Motion picture, animated: KPop Demon Hunters
Director, motion picture: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Screenplay, motion picture: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Cinematic and box office achievement: Sinners
TV series, drama: The Pitt
TV series, musical or comedy: The Studio
Male actor, TV series, drama: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Female actor, TV series, drama: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Female actor, TV series, musical or comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks
Male actor, TV series, musical or comedy: Seth Rogen, The Studio
Limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie: Adolescence
Male actor, limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie: Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Female actor, limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Male supporting actor, television: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Female supporting actor, television: Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Original song, motion picture: “Golden” from Kpop Demon Hunters
Original score, motion picture: Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Stand-up comedy performance: Ricky Gervais, Mortality
Podcast: Good Hang With Amy Poehler