Golden Globes 2026: Here’s the full list of winners

The awards show was broadcast on CBS and is available to stream through Paramount+
Noah Wyle poses in the press room with the award for best performance by a male actor in a television series – drama for The Pitt during Golden Globes 2026Chris Pizzello
The revolutionary saga One Battle After Another won best picture, musical or comedy at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. Hamnet won best picture, drama at the ceremony Sunday night. Entering the night, One Battle After Another topped the list of nominations with nine, followed by Sentimental Value with eight.

Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the ceremony from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The night marked Glaser’s second consecutive year as host. The first award of the night went to Teyana Taylor, who won female supporting actor, motion picture for One Battle After Another.

Philip Barantini, from left, Owen Cooper, Erin Doherty, Hannah Walters, Stephen Graham, Andy Cooper, Ashley Walters, Jeremy Kleiner, and Jack Thorne pose in the press room with the award for best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television for Adolescence during Golden Globes 2026Chris Pizzello

Here's a list of winners at Golden Globes 2026:

  • Motion picture, drama: Hamnet

  • Motion picture, musical or comedy: One Battle After Another

  • Male actor, motion picture, drama: Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

  • Female actor, motion picture, drama: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

  • Female actor, motion picture, musical or comedy: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You

  • Male actor, motion picture, musical or comedy: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

  • Female supporting actor, motion picture: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

  • Male supporting actor, motion picture: Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

  • Motion picture, non-English language: The Secret Agent, Brazil

  • Motion picture, animated: KPop Demon Hunters

  • Director, motion picture: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

  • Screenplay, motion picture: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

  • Cinematic and box office achievement: Sinners

  • TV series, drama: The Pitt

  • TV series, musical or comedy: The Studio

  • Male actor, TV series, drama: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

  • Female actor, TV series, drama: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

  • Female actor, TV series, musical or comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks

  • Male actor, TV series, musical or comedy: Seth Rogen, The Studio

  • Limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie: Adolescence

  • Male actor, limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie: Stephen Graham, Adolescence

  • Female actor, limited series, anthology series or made for TV movie: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

  • Male supporting actor, television: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

  • Female supporting actor, television: Erin Doherty, Adolescence

  • Original song, motion picture: “Golden” from Kpop Demon Hunters

  • Original score, motion picture: Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

  • Stand-up comedy performance: Ricky Gervais, Mortality

  • Podcast: Good Hang With Amy Poehler

The Golden Globes bill themselves as Hollywood’s booziest bash. The awards show was broadcast on CBS and is available to stream through Paramount+.

