Golden Globes 2026: Here’s the full list of winners

The revolutionary saga One Battle After Another won best picture, musical or comedy at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. Hamnet won best picture, drama at the ceremony Sunday night. Entering the night, One Battle After Another topped the list of nominations with nine, followed by Sentimental Value with eight.

Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the ceremony from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The night marked Glaser’s second consecutive year as host. The first award of the night went to Teyana Taylor, who won female supporting actor, motion picture for One Battle After Another.